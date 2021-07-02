The summertime pattern continues with the marine clouds pushing in each evening with the westerly flow, all the way to the Cascades. The marine layer is not as thick this morning so we should see more sunshine later this afternoon, the high climbs to around 69. With the valley heating up into the mid 80 we can also expect the usual breezy afternoon westerly winds 10-15 gusting to 20. The marine clouds return tonight, some patchy fog possible after the winds die down, lows near 52.
The good news, not much changes over the holiday weekend, we see the clouds push in at night along with some patchy fog, then it burns back each afternoon with the breezy afternoon winds also. Highs remain around 70, nighttime lows near 53.
After the 4th it looks like a weak trough of low pressure moves across but does little as the skies remain mostly sunny thru at least the middle of next week, but it does disrupt the marine layer at night, so we see partly cloudy nights, lows near 52.
Community Health Center’s COVID Update
With Oregon’s Risk Level framework, including all health and safety restrictions removed for most settings, we encourage you to practice COVID-19 safety precautions (mask wearing, physical distancing and frequent hand washing) if you are gathering with those who have a medical condition that may place them at higher risk, those who are not yet vaccinated and when in crowded areas.
If possible, choose to have gatherings outdoors rather than indoors. With the warmer weather we have experienced, practice warm weather precautions such as drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen, and avoiding strenuous activities during the warmest part of the day (2pm - 4pm).
Tillamook County has had a slight increase in cases, with 10 recorded from June 22nd – June 28th after two weeks of no cases. Since the beginning of pandemic, (March 2020) in Tillamook County there has been 669 cases, 4 deaths and 30 hospitalizations. If you are feeling ill, stay home and if you need COVID-19 testing, it is available to you at no cost. Appointments are needed for testing call: 503-842-3900.
As of Monday June 28th, 69.4% of Oregonians have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 64.85% of Tillamook County residents have. COVID-19 vaccines remain the best tool for protecting yourself against COVID-19 and slowing the spread. COVID-19 vaccines are available at routine health care visits across the county, including visits at our office and at your local pharmacy.
June 27th was the last day to get your vaccine to be entered into the Oregon COVID-19 Vaccine prize drawing. Data from the Oregon vaccine tracking system (ALERT) will be used for the prize drawing. Oregon Health Authority has started making phone calls to notify the prize winners. The phone call will be from a 503 or 971 number from an Oregon Health Authority representative. They will verify vaccine status but will not ask for any financial information, if a caller is asking for financial information, hang-up, this is a scam!
Questions or concerns? We are here for you, visit our website tillamookchc.org for additional resources or call the COVID-19 vaccine information line Monday – Friday, 8am -5pm (English and Spanish): 503-842-3914.
