The best way to give the information this morning is just to share the Advisories, Watches and Warnings out for Tillamook County this morning, and there are a few. These are all viewable at the NWS Portland Website at www.weather.gov/portland,
The river forecasts are also there at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=pqr
This event will be impacting many rivers throughout northwestern Oregon and southwestern Washington, not just in Tillamook County. Some rivers, outside of Tillamook, mainly up in Washington, will be reaching Major Flood Stage. River to our east and south are also forecasted to reach Flood Stage. The message to everyone is to have an action plan NOW, and include in the plan where you will go, let other family members or friends know your plan and initiate you plan BEFORE it is to late.
Flood Advisory
National Weather Service Portland OR
1131 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall isexpected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah,
Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum.
* WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas may also occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1124 AM PST, Heavy rainfall over the next few days will create the potential for small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches are likely for the interior lowlands and 3 to 7 inches for the Coast Range and Willapa Hills.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Flood Warning
National Weather Service Portland OR
624 AM PST Thu Jan 6 2022
...The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Washington...Oregon...
Grays River near Rosburg affecting Wahkiakum County.
Nehalem River near Foss affecting Tillamook and Clatsop Counties.
Wilson River near Tillamook affecting Tillamook County.
Naselle River near Naselle affecting Pacific and Wahkiakum Counties.
Willapa River near Willapa affecting Pacific County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive through flooded areas.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this evening at 630 PM PST.
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT FOR THE NEHALEM RIVER...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Nehalem River near Foss.
* WHEN...Until late Friday night
* IMPACTS...Above 20.0 feet, flooding of some buildings in the town
of Nehalem begins, with the situation worsening during the high
tide. Also expect widespread low land flooding and numerous
flooded rural roads from the Foss gauging station downstream to
Nehalem.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:15 AM PST Thursday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 19.7 feet late this evening.
It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING FOR THE WILSON RIVER...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wilson River near Tillamook.
* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...Above 14.0 feet, widespread lowland and dairy land
flooding begins. Sloughs north of the city, mainly Dougherty,
begin to overflow. Minor flooding begins in the business district
north of Tillamook and along Hwy 101, particularly during high
tide.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 AM PST Thursday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 13.5 feet late this evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected in communities set back from the ocean. Southwest winds of 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph along the beaches and headlands.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The central and northern coast of Oregon
will experience the strongest winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM PST
THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Minor tidal overflow flooding is expected around high tide due to a combination of high tides and unusually high river levels.
* WHERE...In Washington, South Washington Coast. In Oregon,
North Oregon Coast.
* WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, from 1 PM to 7 PM PST Thursday. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 1 AM to 8 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding, up to one foot above ground level,
during high tides is expected in the low lying areas near bays,
sloughs, and especially along the lower reaches of the coastal
rivers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
THURSDAY...
- The Toke Point high tide is forecasted to reach near 11 ft between 3-4 pm Thursday.
- The Astoria high tide is forecasted to reach near 10.8 ft between 3-4 pm Thursday.
FRIDAY...
- The Toke Point high tide is forecasted to reach near 11 ft around 5 am Friday.
- The Astoria high tide is forecasted to reach near 11.1 ft around 5 am Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that tidal overflow flooding is expected. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt remains possible.
* WHERE...Southwest Washington and northwest Oregon.
* WHEN...Thursday through Friday.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of larger rivers and streams. Thus, the flood watch. Note, a flood advisory remains in effect for much of the region for minor flooding of small streams and creeks, as well as areas of poor drainage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from lower slopes of the Cascades, as well as snow melt from the Willapa Hills and Coast Range.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
And for the offshore Coastal Waters:
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt and seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds expected.
For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft at 10 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater WA to Cascade Head OR out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cascade Head to Florence OR out 10 NM.
* WHEN...Storm Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM PST
Friday. Gale Warning, until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.