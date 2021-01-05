The ridge that gave us a little dry weather yesterday has pushed off to the east as we have yet another front slowly approaching the coast that will bring an increasing threat of rain later this morning. The weakening front will still bring moderate rain tonight as it moves across, with a chance we could see some periods of heavy rain once again. From this system we could see up to an inch of rain that appears to not significantly impact the river which still have increased flow rates though continue to fall. Winds with this system will be breezy from the south tonight, 10-15 gusting to 20. It is also causing increased seas offshore of 16-20’ that has caused a High Surf Advisory for the coast, effective from 2pm today thru 6am tomorrow.
The rain starts to taper off tomorrow with relatively light winds then the usual scattered showers return behind the front that also taper off tomorrow night as another ridge of high pressure starts to move in again bringing a partly sunny and dry day Thursday, high temperatures continue in the low 50s, lows in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday night a disturbance brings another threat of rain and rainshowers along with breezy conditions into Friday morning, highs near 53 but the lows down to 38. The pattern continues over the weekend, high pressure moves across bringing a brief period of drying then another disturbance bring back a chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday with rain again on Monday, highs near 52, lows near 42.
First COVID-19 Death Reported in Tillamook County
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Tillamook County Public Health Department announced Tuesday January 5th, that it was notified of the first Tillamook County resident to have died from the COVID-19 virus.
The individual had died at their home on Friday January 1st, 2021. The individual had pre-existing conditions. No other information is available at this time.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. For the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing any patient information,” Marlene Putman, Administrator, Tillamook County Health Department.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Tillamook County has recorded 327 cases of COVID-19. The risk posed by the COVID-19 virus is real and the recent spikes in the county and in the state show that the virus is surging.
COVID-19 is a highly infectious illness that spreads like the flu. Local and state health officials continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, or diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
To help control the spread of the illness the public is urged to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
We ask all county residents to continue to take the necessary precautions and follow current public health guidance to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
· Follow guidance on face coverings.
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
· Keep 6 ft of distance from those not in your immediate household.
· Stay home if you feel ill.
