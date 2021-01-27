The snow levels were quite low yesterday and travel across the Passes was just as difficult as we expected. There were some road issues within the county again this morning due to icy roads with the temperature at freezing in many spots until midmorning.
I heard there are a couple of single vehicle accidents in South County. Obviously, the temperatures slowly climbed, and we are at around 40 now and obviously the Passes are a little cooler at around 35 now. I would suggest still using extra caution driving across the passes as there could be some slushy, icy spots still.
Today’s weather, looking at the radar verifies that we have some showers moving northward into the area from the south associated with a trough of low pressure. The snow level will continue climbing today, already above 1500’ towards 2000’ this afternoon and up to 2500’ this evening as the westerly winds shift and becoming more southerly tonight, which will push the snow level to 2500’ overnight. This is good because an upper level trough will still be enhance the shower chance this evening and tonight, lows near 38.
Tomorrow we have a weak ridge moves across so only a slight chance of showers during the day tomorrow, and we remain dry tomorrow night but with a chance of patchy fog and frost, highs near 48, lows near 33.
Friday on looks wet! It looks like the systems will be lining up and there is suggestions in the models that a weaker Atmospheric River event will develop over the weekend so becoming rainy Friday night and continuing thru Saturday into Sunday. Sort of good news, the snow level will be 2000’-2500’ still.
As for next week, the models show significant differences. What the thinking is though, is that a trough of low pressure will remain over the area giving us additional rain, then we transition over to scattered showers Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.