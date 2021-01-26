We have another cold front approaching the coast that is bringing in precipitation to the area now. The snow level is starting to lower from the earlier 1000-1300’, but is expected to lower with the rain, down to around 500’ this afternoon with the heavier rain, but with daytime heating the snow level will likely rise to near 1000’ again this evening.
We can see snow in the Lees Camp webcam where the temperature is 34 at 589’ and TripCheck reports snow flurries and 33 degrees with slush on the road and 3” roadside on the Hwy 6 summit. Understand though that during periods of heavier rain, that is expected this afternoon, the rain can push the snow level down lower during that time. We will also see some breezy southeasterly winds, afternoon highs near 42. The rain continues tonight until the back end of the front moves through around midnight and we transition to scattered showers, the snow level remains around 1000’.
This all means that travel across the Coast Range today and tonight could be hazardous and/or difficult. It is expected we could see accumulations of 1-3” above 500’, 2-5” above 1000’ and over 8” above 1500’. As temperatures across the passes drops below 32 this evening, icy conditions within the snow are also possible and another hazard for travelers.
Tomorrow it appears another low pressure area races down the coast thru tomorrow night and enhances the shower threat to our area. The sort of good news is the snow level will be up around 1500’ and climbing tomorrow with the level up to near 2500’ tomorrow night.
The models are mixed and not consistent starting Thursday, but it is safe to call it unsettled thru Friday so there is a slight chance of showers Thursday and Friday, the snow level around 2000-2500’.
Friday on thru the weekend we have another incoming front. The good news is the snow level will be up around 2500-3000’. The bad news is, several of the models suggest this could develop into a weak Atmospheric River event over the weekend before returning to scattered showers on Monday, highs near 49, lows near 39.
Warming Shelter Opening
I am pleased to share that the Tillamook Warming Center will be open tonight and tomorrow night January 26th and 27th at 8 pm. The center is located in Room # 125 at the Western Royal Inn, N. Main Street, Hwy 101 in Tillamook. The open hours are from 8 pm to 7:30 am. We will take intakes until midnight, after that only by law enforcement and if there is room. It is first come first served. Please post this opening and share with anyone you know that could benefit from a safe & warm place to stay tonight.
COVID Risk Level Change
Currently we are in Extreme Risk Level. It will be announced officially today that because we had only 28 cases in the last two-week monitoring period, we will move to the Low Risk Category. This move takes effect this coming Friday, January 22. Risk Level Information can be found at: https://coronavirus.oregon.gov/Pages/living-with-covid-19.aspx#currentrisklevelbycountymap
How it works is:
County Risk Levels are updated every two weeks in response to how COVID-19 is spreading in our communities.
On Tuesday of Week One (called the Warning Week), data for the previous two weeks is published so counties can prepare for potential risk level changes the following week.
On Tuesday of Week Two (called the Movement Week), updated data is published, and County Risk Levels are determined. Risk Levels take effect on Friday and remain in effect for the next two weeks while this process repeats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.