With a cold upper level trough of low pressure inching toward the coast we continue to see scattered showers today. With temperatures right at freezing at Lees Camp, the snow level is likely 600’ and rising, likely to climb up to 1500’ or so today.
It looks like the tops of the passes have seen about 3” of snow overnight and with the temperatures across the tops of the passes at or below freezing overnight, patchy ice conditions are a road hazard also.
So, we can expect scattered shower today, light winds, the high near 45. The shower activity diminishes some tonight, still the light winds, then the low level snow question. The snow level will likely be slow to lower initially as the winds get a slight southerly component, maybe lowering to near 1000’.
Then, as nighttime cooling continues, the lowest temperatures are normally a little before sunrise to just after sunrise, we drop to near 33. We will also have a slight chance of rain associated with the next incoming cold front starting a little before daybreak. So, we maybe will have all the elements to have low level snow but more likely we will see the snow level somewhere around 500’ again the rain starts tomorrow morning.
We continue with the slight chance of snow, a slightly better chance of a rain/snow mix, or the best chance, rain tomorrow morning. We become breezy with winds southeasterly 10-15 gusting to 25, the afternoon high near 40, the snow level falls back down to around 500’ again tomorrow night, light winds, lows near 33.
By Wednesday the models start having problems handling the systems. There appears to be some disturbances enhancing the rain and rainshower threat. These would also keep us on the cooler side, so the generic forecast is for continued mostly cloudy to cloudy skies with periods of rain Wednesday, turning to showers Thursday, then back to rain Friday through the weekend, highs near 48, lows near 38 by the weekend. This would put the snow levels up to 2000’ by Friday and up to 3000’ Saturday but falling again Sunday ahead of another cold front dropping down from the northwest.
COVID Risk Level Info
Just a reminder that today is the day OHA pulls the numbers to see how many cases each county has had in the last two weeks. They announce tomorrow if you have movement, in other words, change your Risk Level on the Matrix. If we do, which is highly likely, then the new Level takes effect Friday of this week. Again, the new level is based on the number of Positive Cases the county had in the last two week monitoring period, and the numbers are looking very favorable for our Risk Level to lower. How far is to be determined!
