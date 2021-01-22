The weather maker yesterday, the upper level low pressure area, has continues to move south and is now off the Northern California coast. We now have a high pressure ridge building in over the area to help dry things up, along with some drier light east winds. We are still seeing some wrap-around cloudiness from the low and a few showers offshore. The rain should remain offshore and we will likely end up with a mostly sunny afternoon as the atmosphere dries up, today’s high near 49. With some clearer skies and light winds tonight, radiational cooling will allow the temperature to drop down to near 30 by sunrise tomorrow morning.
We can expect increasing cloudiness during the day tomorrow from another cold low pressure area that will be dropping southward along the coast and giving us a chance of rain later tomorrow night and pushes the snow level down to near 2000’ so we will see some accumulating snow in the higher Coast Range Mountains.
Sunday looks rainy and breezy with southeasterly winds 8-12 gusting to 25, the high around 46 and the snow level lifts to around 2200’. We transition over to scattered showers that night and the snow level drops to around 1900’, lows Sunday night near 35.
The models are mixed for next week. Monday depended on the location of the low pressure area and just how much does it weaken. For now, it appears we can expect some scattered showers with the snow level down near 1600’ or close to the higher pass levels, highs near 46, lows near 34.
Tuesday on through the end of the week it appears we get another cold low dropping down from the northwest and again the models offer several different paths and strengths. It does appear we will have a chance of rain then rainshowers each day with lowering snow levels. The nightly temperatures get down close to freezing so, as my friend over at NWS Portland said, the Low Elevation Snow Lovers want to focus their snow dances on later Tuesday night and Wednesday morning! For now, it looks like the snow level will be 500-1000’, unless things change between now and then, which it could, stay tuned. Regardless, travel over the Passes will likely be interesting next week! Keep an eye on TripCheck.com before you travel over to the valley.
ODOT: U.S. 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project
Project Description: This project includes raising the lift span tower bracing above the high route clearance requirement, replacing rocker bearings, repairing damaged concrete, installing corrosion protection, and replacing compression joint seals.
Traffic Impacts: Most of the work that impacts the travel lanes will be done at night. There may be times when one-lane closures occur to accommodate equipment needed for the work and activities being done underneath the bridge.
A 14-day full night closure will occur near the end of the project in 2021 while replacing the lift span bracing. The night closures will detour traffic onto U.S. 101 Business route.
Project Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18602
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.