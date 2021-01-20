Another chilly start this morning with the lows down around 30. We also see increasing cloudiness this morning as clouds stream across a weakening high pressure ridge.
There is also a low pressure area in the Gulf of Alaska that is dropping southward today that will increase the cloudiness tonight and brings a slight chance of light rain or drizzle later tonight into tomorrow morning. As the low drops southward off our coast tomorrow afternoon it gives us a slight chance of showers through tomorrow night. High temperatures around 50, lows near 40 tonight, and down to 37 tomorrow night with the snow level down to 2800’.
Friday the sun and the dry weather returns as high pressure moves across the area again, highs near 49, and with the relatively clear skies that night, lows could drop down to or just below freezing again also.
Saturday starts out mostly sunny but then the clouds roll in ahead of a cold front that will bring rain into the area late that night or in the early morning hours Sunday. The snow level down to around 2100’ Saturday night, raises some Sunday before falling back down to near 1600’ Sunday night.
With rain likely Saturday and Sunday, the Coast Range will be seeing accumulating snow above the snow levels. High temperatures Sunday around 48, lows that night near 35. The front crosses Sunday night and we see scattered showers with the snow level dropping to 1400’ Monday morning so the higher Coast Range Passes could see snow at that time.
We expect the scattered showers to persist into Monday night when the snow level drops to near 1200’. The showers become more widely scattered Tuesday morning, the snow level down near 1000’ with overnight lows near 34, afternoon highs near 47.
COVID-19 Update
Tillamook County Numbers from Oregon Health Authority as of January 19th, 2021, there have been 9,946 tests administered in Tillamook County giving us 367 positive and presumptive cases, and we have had 2 deaths.
The Governor Office released their two week numbers for the Tillamook County Risk Assessment. For the two week period of 1/3/21 - 1/16/21 they report 53 cases. This is the Warning Week and if we were to use these numbers, we would drop from the Extreme Risk Level down to High Risk Level. The next assessment, or Movement Week, looks at the two week period 1/10/21 - 1/23/21.
For the first week covering 1/10/21 - 1/16/21 we have had approximately 23 cases, and so far, this week OHA reports 4 additional cases but we still have several days to go so while it looks good, high numbers on one or more days will significantly impact the end of week numbers. If the numbers remain low, and we have less than 45 cases, it is possible we could drop into the Moderate Risk category. If we have between 45 and 59, we will drop to High Risk. My numbers often vary as high as +/-3 from OHA numbers so the numbers for this last week and this week are estimates.
