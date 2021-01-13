What a wild ride the last 48 hours gave us, heavy flooding rains, damaging high winds with power outages, flooding high tides, dangerous high surf, some landslides and more. The National Weather Service River Forecast page shows quite a number of rivers at Flood Stage in their forecast area, some near Record Flood Stage.
Rainfall totals for the last 48 hours includes Tillamook with 4.76”, Neskowin with 3.65”, Astoria had 3.85 and Cannon Beach 4.17. In the Coast Range South Fork saw 8.59” and Mt. Hebo 8.03”.
The winds were also impressive, Manzanita recorded gusts to 56, Tierra Del Mar 54, Astoria 54, Tillamook 48, Pacific City 34, up at Mt Hebo 81.
State Road Closure – Hwy 6 at the Railroad Underpass, Hwy 101 through the North Main Area, Wilson River Loop is open but only has one lane open with flaggers.
Most of the rivers in Tillamook County did hit flood stage, the Nehalem river crested at 17.73’ but has fallen to 17.3’ (Flood is 15’); there are no gauges on the Kilchis River but it is flooding the area; the Wilson River hit Moderate Flood Stage cresting at 16.73’ and is now at 14.6’ (Flood is 12’); the Trask River crested at 17.1’ and has fallen to below flood stage at 16.37’ (Flood is 16.5’); The Nestucca did not reach Flood Stage.
There were several roads closed yesterday during high tide due to King Tides and those areas effected yesterday will likely see Tidal Overflow flooding again today, high tide is at noon. While the crest is slightly lower today, the levels are still running at least a foot higher than forecasted so some flooding is likely. This will also briefly slow how fast the river flooding subsides.
The good news, while there are a few widely scattered light showers this morning, they are all to our north leaving us with a mostly sunny sky today then cooler and breezy tonight with east winds 8-12 gusting to 20 as high pressure moves across. Highs near 50, lows near 40.
We do have another weaker, dryer front expected for the early morning hours tomorrow night into Thursday, ending early Friday morning, then we dry out some into Saturday. High temperatures in the mid 50s, lows in the low 40s.
It looks like a system will pass to our north late Saturday into Sunday and we may see some rain from the tail end of that, we look dry on Monday then a chance of rain again Tuesday, highs near 53, lows near 38.
