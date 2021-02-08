Some patchy fog with temperatures in the mid 30s this morning and we remain under the northwesterly flow. With the high humidity and the low temperatures, patchy frost is also possible. With some light showers overnight, and with the temperatures across the top of the passes at 32, the passes have seen some snow overnight.
We have high pressure building, still off just to the west which keeps us under that northwesterly flow. So, look for partly sunny skies today with a high near 43, mostly cloudy skies tonight, the winds shifting and becoming light from the east, lows drop to near 31.
The big news is we are still watching the very cold air over northwest Canada which is expected to get pushed southward by a trough of low pressure later this week. The models have been mixed on this with some splitting the cold pool of air and pushing some of this very cold air further west which spells freezing temperatures here, especially at night, during a period when we are expecting some precipitation. In the latest models runs, the push of cold air is not as strong so the snow level would be higher than the previous trends. With these changes, our low level snow threat is easing some. For those wanting the snow, there are still some of the models that have not wavered and continue to show the snow. In all cases, the Coast Range passes could see snow at night above 500’ with several inches possible as you approach the tops of the passes. All this to say, it might snow here later this week, and you should expect some very cold nighttime temperatures. Obviously, travel over the passes could be very hazardous with snow and ice for days.
For now, we go with partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a slight chance of snow tomorrow evening down to 500’ after the sun goes down with east winds 5-10, highs tomorrow near 44, lows near 33.
A slight chance of snow Wednesday morning until the sun comes up and heating pushes the snow level up above 500’ with the afternoon snow level up around 1300’. Winds easterly 4-8, highs near 45, lows dropping to near 29 Wednesday night means any precipitation will be of the frozen variety, even below 500’.
Again, the snow level rises after sunup Thursday, so snow is possible early, then a rain/snow mix, then all rain, highs near 43 with breezy east winds still. Thursday night the snow level lowers as the temperatures fall so, we do the reverse, rain, then a rain/snow mix, then low level snow after midnight with the lows dropping to near 26. With the breezy winds, the windchill could be in the upper teens.
Friday is a repeat except even colder with highs only making it to near 38 and the lows that night down to near 25, still with a chance of precipitation. Saturday not much better with highs near 35, breezy still pushing the windchill into the 20s during the day, back down to near 25 Saturday night, and still breezy with a chance of precipitation.
Sunday, we start to warm up, highs near 40, rain and/or snow still possible, lows near 28.
