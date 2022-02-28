Currently the area has seen between 1” and 1 3/4” of rain along the coast in the last 24 hours and between 3” and 5” in the Coast Range and that is pushing the rivers up and has increased the expected area river crests.
The increased levels all remain below Flood Stage, but the Nehalem, Trask and Wilson Rivers do get up into Action Stage and near Flood Stage later tonight into early tomorrow morning.
These will need to be monitored closely for any forecast changes that would impact the flow rates.
We are also seeing some gusty southwesterly winds, gusting to 35-45 at the airport and down along the beaches and I am seeing a gust to 61 in Lincoln City.
There is currently a Flood Watch until tomorrow at 6PM, a High Wind Warning until 4PM today and just issued was a Coastal Flood Advisory until 6PM this evening. The Coastal Flood Watch is a result of some astronomically high tides today, add about a foot anomaly due to the wind and high seas, then factor in the elevated river levels because of the moderate to heavy rain, and you see Coast Flooding including the usual areas like downtown Nehalem, Fraser Rd west of Tillamook and Resort Dr in Pacific City.
So, the atmospheric river extends from the Oregon/Washington coast southwestwards into the Pacific. The rain shield extends from Florence northward to Victoria BC. There are imbedded heavier rain clusters moving northeastward in the flow. The models suggest the area will shift a little northward later today, bringing light to moderate rain and then giving us a break tonight by further easing the rainfall rates into tomorrow morning as the area shifts south and eastward. The models also show the rain increasing again tomorrow afternoon affecting the central Oregon coast and Coast Range more.
An upper level trough of low pressure will drop south to the northwest Wednesday and this helps to finally push the zone eastward out of the area Wednesday night.
The trough does cause the atmosphere to become a little more unstable, so we see some scattered showers Thursday into Friday as the trough continues southward into northern California and southern Oregon. There is some model disagreement on exactly where this trough makes landfall then a ridge of high pressure settles into the eastern Pacific which puts us under a cooler northwesterly flow for the weekend that would pull the snow level down into the higher Coast Range mountains once again with nighttime lows temperatures in town back down into the mid and upper 30s while the passes could drop to the low 30s, something else to watch. Winter continues, at least until March 20!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.