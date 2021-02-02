The trough of low pressure that kept us in the southwesterly flow is finally starting to drift eastward today, triggering increased shower activity over the region. There also appears to be a closed low pressure area developing on the trough that will move over our area that will give us a slight thunderstorm threat starting around noon today.
The snow level is around 2500’ so the higher Coast Range Mountains will be adding some snow to what is still on the ground there. The showers and the thunderstorm threat continues tonight and the winds increase, becoming southwesterly 10-15 gusting to 25, highs near 49 today, lows tonight near 37, the snow level down to near 2000-2300’.
We see a few more showers tomorrow morning then high pressure builds in and dries things out so we should see mostly sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon, winds northwesterly 5-10, highs near 50, mostly cloudy that night, lows with calm winds near 36 so some areas could see some frost.
Thursday starts out partly sunny but a disturbance rides over the top of the ridge drops down through the area giving us increased cloudiness with a slight chance of rain Thursday night, highs 49, lows 41.
After that, Friday on thru the weekend is not looking to bad, mostly cloudy and 52 Friday, 39 that night, then partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, highs near 53, lows near 37 and Monday looks mostly sunny and 51.
