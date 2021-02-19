An approaching upper level trough with several imbedded disturbances is enhancing the shower activity over our area today and tonight, the snow level will linger at around 2500’ with today’s high near 48, tonight’s low around 38.
The activity eases some tomorrow afternoon, but any break will be short-lived as an approaching warm front pushes in more rain early tomorrow night into Sunday, highs near 48, lows near 42. Sunday we are stuck in a zonal, or west to east flow which allows a weak atmospheric to set up, aimed towards northern Washington and southern British Columbia thru Monday. As the area drifts southward, rain will increase over our area as well. This does increase our local river levels, but river flooding concerns remains low.
Monday night the associated cold front will likely put an end to the rain, and we transition back to scattered showers. After that the models show an upper level ridge to our west but we will still see disturbances ride over the ridge and drop down and thru our area Tuesday then another Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs near 49, lows near 39.
Tillamook County COVID-19 Updates
Tillamook county has seen 7 new cases this week which means we are still on track, unless we see an unexpected surge, to remain in the Low Risk Group, the lowest Group on the matrix. The County also continues to monitor 19 individuals and currently has zero COVID related hospitalizations. To date, Tillamook County has had 22 hospitalizations.
As far as vaccine goes, Tillamook County partners vaccinated over 808 individuals this week, this includes individuals 80 and over. As of February 18th, we had vaccinated 2,132 people in Phase 1a (1st Shot), 787 1a Boosters (2nd Shot) and 1,235 primary doses to people in the 1b group. Since December, this represents 12.7% of our county population. While vaccine deliveries have been low for Tillamook County, we were slated to start seeing larger deliveries next week, but with the Severe Wintry Weather being experienced all over the country, deliveries are being delayed. Know that our team is working their hardest to get the vaccine we receive, distributed to our citizens as quickly as possible.
I am again receiving word about individuals who get calls from people identifying themselves as from the CDC with information about receiving the vaccine. Apparently, it starts out with a recording and if you want additional information, you must hit 1. Once you do this a person comes online and needs some of your information, name, email address, some or part of your Social Security Number. Remember there were also other calls that said for $25 dollars, they would come to your house and give you the shot. This is also a Scam. If you have registered for the shot, the Health Department will clearly identify themselves and let you know when you are scheduled for your shot and where. They will not ask for personal information or require phone payment thus ask for your credit card information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.