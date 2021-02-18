We have a front pushing thru the area today that extends south then becomes an atmospheric river event with the moisture extending southwestward into the central Pacific. This will bring about an inch of rain to our area with the main moisture plum aimed at southern Oregon and northern California. The snow level has lifted with today’s high temperature near 50, tonight’s low near 41.
The front will finally pass thru the area in the early morning hours tonight leaving scattered showers for tomorrow, the snow level falls back down to near 2500’. The shower activity will be enhanced by a disturbance moving thru with scattered showers likely tomorrow night into Saturday morning. Highs near 49, lows near 39.
An approaching warm front brings rain back into the area Saturday afternoon or evening into Sunday, then the associated cold front brings another round of rain that develops into another atmospheric river event with the hose pointed into Washington this time with rain continuing into Monday evening then transitions to scattered showers Monday night. With an upper level trough of low pressure moving across we likely see some scattered showers around Tuesday and Wednesday as well, the snow level falling to 2000’ Tuesday night and continuing down to 1400’ Wednesday morning with the lows that morning near 37.
Looking at the river forecasts it appears the flow rates do increase with the rain early next week, but not significantly.
COVID-19 Information
Tillamook County continues to maintain a lower occurrence of COVID positive cases and is likely to remain in the LOW RISK Category when the numbers are pulled this coming Monday. We find out our official two-week total Tuesday and if change were required, it would take place on Friday, but again, it is looking like we will remain at the Low Risk Category unless we have a significant spike in cases between now and the weekend.
Vaccine Event Information
You must be enrolled on the vaccine eligibility form to be contacted and scheduled to attend a vaccine event. Walk-ins will be turned away.
Vaccine events occur weekly for all eligible groups.
Please note we are working through a list of those already enrolled for all eligible groups. Please allow us time to contact you. Every eligible Tillamook County resident will be contacted that enrolled for the vaccine.
If you are 65 years or older use this form to enroll.
If you are in phase 1A, an educator, or licensed childcare provider use this form.
Due to high call volumes, we are no longer able to schedule appointments by individuals calling or emailing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.