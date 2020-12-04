The building high pressure ridge is bringing us some sunny skies today, easing the easterly winds, and giving us a high temperature this afternoon of around 59. The east winds do pick up tonight, becoming 8-12 gusting to 18, and with clear skies, tonight’s lows drop to around 39.
An upper level trough of low pressure nears tomorrow and pulls a front up from the southwest and gives us increased cloudiness and a chance of light rain starting tomorrow afternoon, with the highest threat of rain (50%) tomorrow night, then eases Sunday morning as the high pressure ridge builds again.
Skies clear up Sunday night and we see partly sunny and dry skies Monday but then the ridge weakens which would allow disturbances to move across, bring a chance of rain, off and on, Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the mid 50s, lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Thursday we may see a low pressure area develop and bring a chance of rain though not all the models agree.
COVID-19 Update
On today’s Community Call, the Community Health Director provided the following numbers:
149 cases (129 positive tests, 20 presumptive). They are currently monitoring 50 individuals and I think I heard 3 hospitalization.
The OHA update: COVID-19 has claimed 21 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 973, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. 12/03/20.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 79,293.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (10), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (9), Columbia (5), Coos (6), Crook (4), Curry (7), Deschutes (42), Douglas (17), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (11), Jefferson (4), Josephine (1), Klamath (21), Lake (2), Lane (80), Lincoln (9), Linn (42), Malheur (13), Marion (113), Morrow (4), Multnomah (292), Polk (12), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (36), Union (6), Wasco (11), Washington (245), and Yamhill (21).
NOTE: Oregon’s 923rd and 947th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. OHA regrets this error. Oregon’s 858th COVID-19 death, reported on Nov. 25, was incorrectly listed as a resident of Multnomah County. He was a resident of Hood River County. OHA regrets this error.
Oregon’s 953rd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 26 at Tuality Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 954th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 955th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 956th COVID-19 death is a 98-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Nov. 24 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 957th COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 958th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 959th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 960th COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 961st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 25 at Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 962nd COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 2. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 963rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 964th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Nov. 30 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 965th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 966th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 at Rogue Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 967th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 968th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Nov. 17 in her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 969th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 2 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 970th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 971st COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 972nd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Dec. 1 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 973rd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Nov. 25 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
