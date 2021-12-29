The temperature this morning down around 30 degrees and reports of freezing fog means there could be a few slick spots around the area. We are between systems today so we likely see some sunshine today.
We also have some colder air dropping into the area so even with the sunshine we will only make it up to around 37 today. Winds today becoming easterly 4-8. We will see some clouds pushing in later this afternoon ahead of the next approaching system dropping southeastward towards the area. This will bring a chance of snow as the temperature drops to the upper 20s tonight, then a low level mix in the early morning hours with some southeasterly winds developing, the temperature will rise to 34.
A low level mix tomorrow morning turning to all rain by mid morning as things warm up some, winds becoming westerly 5-10, the afternoon high near 44, the snow level will rise to near 1400’ in the morning then up to 2300’ in the afternoon, the high near 44. A 50% chance of rain still tomorrow night, the snow level back down to around 1600’, lows near 32.
We see only a slight chance of rain from a system passing to our north on New Year’s Eve as a ridge of high pressure moves across our area, the snow level around 1500’ so the passes may see some flurries, calm winds, the high near 44.
For the weekend we see another low pressure area dripping down from the Gulf of Alaska then become pretty much stationary over the weekend and into the start of next week, bringing rain and breezy conditions, and the rain could be heavy at times as the low pushes a couple of fronts across the area Sunday and again Monday, highs near 47, lows near 38. The snow level rests around 2900’, lowering to 1800’ the start of next week.
OUT-OF-STATE CAMPERS TO BE CHARGED MORE FOR RV SITES AT OREGON STATE PARKS BEGINNING JAN. 1, 2022
On January 1, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will begin charging out-of-state residents 25% more for RV sites for stays beginning January 1, as directed by the Oregon Legislature. Oregon residents with RVs pay an RV license plate fee, with some proceeds going to state park operations. The surcharge is designed to achieve parity, and the revenue it generates will pay for day-to-day operations and repairs to state parks, which are not funded by taxes.
The increase applies to all sites with hookups for recreational vehicles. Including lodging tax, a typical RV site with sewer and electrical hookups will cost $30-$50 per night for non-residents, compared to $24-$40 for Oregon residents. The increase does not affect existing reservations.
Residents and non-residents will pay the same rate for all other site types, including tent sites, cabins and yurts.
The surcharge carries out Senate Bill 794, and its implementation follows a public comment period with opportunity for people to weigh in on how the proposed rule change would go into effect. Information on the process is posted on OPRD’s rulemaking web page.
Rate ranges for all site types are posted at stateparks.oregon.gov; exact rates are calculated when visitors make a reservation. Reservations can be booked at oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com and by phone at 800-452-5687, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed holidays).
