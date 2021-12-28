We had a system drop down thru the area last night giving us an inch or so of sea level snow and we can still see a few periods of flurries this morning with the temperature down around 32.
This has covered the roads again and ice is still a concern in many spots. The summit is at 24 with one inch of new snow on a packed snow road and 24” roadside. The County Offices are closed again today due to the hazardous road conditions that will improve this afternoon for a while, but we do expect more snow, then a rain/snow mix, then all rain in the low levels from some scattered showers that move across from yet another disturbance dropping down thru the area later today. Winds today becoming easterly 4-8, the high near 39, the snow level climbing up to near 500’.
The reverse comes back tonight, some scattered rainshowers, then a rain/snow mix, then all snow as the temperatures fall below freezing later tonight, accumulation will be light, the lows down to near 23. With the easterly winds 5-10, the windchill will be in the teens.
The easterly winds are pulling in more cold air through the gorge that is spreading across the area so despite a ridge of high pressure bringing mostly sunny skies tomorrow, the winds here easterly 5-10, highs only make it to near 37. Once the sun goes down, so will the temperatures, and we have another system approaching so back comes the clouds, lows tomorrow night down near 27.
So, we see more snow starting in the early morning hours Thursday, then a mix, then all rain by mid morning as the temperatures rise, the easterly winds become more southwesterly in the afternoon 4-8, the high climbs up to near 46 so the snow level will also climb, up to 2100’. Unfortunately, the temperatures do fall below freezing Thursday night so more low level snow and icy roads are possible and still a concern, lows near 27.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow Friday, highs 41, lows near 29. Then for New Years Day, a ridge starts to move across but we still have a chance of rain, but the snow level will be around 1100’ climbing to 2300’, the high near 45, lows that night only down to near 36.
Another low pressure area drops into the area Sunday and so we see more rain with breezy conditions during the day, highs near 46, The snow level drops to near 2000’ Sunday night, still rainy and breezy, lows near 36.
More rain Monday, the snow level around 1700’, highs near 43.
Community Call COVID Update
- Weekend Case Totals (Dec 24-26) – 10
- 7-Day total (Dec 19-25) – 31
- 14-Day (Dec 12-25) – 102
- December Total – 187
- Deaths - 48 (39 unvaccinated, 1 unknow status, 8 fully vaccinated)
- Total hospitalizations – 107
Positivity Rate 7.9% (previous report was 10.6%)
Outbreaks - 3, 15 under investigation gives us a total of 18 being monitored.
70.6% cases unvaccinated, 29.4% breakthrough cases (State)
As of December 26th, individuals with at least one vaccine dose in Tillamook County 18,059
16+ individuals – 82.22%
12+ individuals - 77.79%
Total percentage – 68.07%
Individuals fully vaccinated in Tillamook County, 16,652
16+ individuals - 75.18%
12+ individuals – 71.03%
Total individuals – 62.77%
