Well, the 2.5”-3.5” of rain we received did push some of the rivers up to or over their banks. The good news is that the atmospheric river area of moderate to heavy rain has shifted to the south so our rivers have crested. The Wilson river is at Minor Flood Stage, cresting at 12.37’, Flood Stage is 12’ so there has been a Flood Warning issued. It will likely fall below Flood Stage near noon today. The Trask River reached bankfull but the other two main rivers, the Nehalem and Nestucca Rivers are cresting below Action Stage.
The Atmospheric River appears to have stall to the south but will likely lift back to the north later this evening but should not give us another round of moderate to heavy rain, probably just some light to moderate rain though we still need to keep an eye on it, and the rivers.
Tomorrow the area should be well north of the Oregon, up into Washington and we may even see a break in the rain but again, short lived as another fast moving strong front will push rain back into the area and brings in another shot of heavy rain and gusty winds as it crosses sometime late morning to early afternoon. We can expect the usual post-frontal scattered showers behind the front, and this lowers the snow level to near 2500’ so the higher Coast Range mountain could again see some snow.
Tuesday a ridge of high pressure builds in over the area giving us improving conditions though we could see some morning frost and fog with nighttime low temperatures falling to near freezing Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday more clouds move in ahead of the next front giving us a chance of rain starting Christmas eve and that chance stays thru the end of the week, low in the upper 30s.
