It looks like the rain will start this afternoon or early evening. And, as I mentioned in previous forecasts, the axis of heaviest rain could shift with the release of updated modeling. That seem to be the case. Before it looked like the heavier rain would be focused to the north but now, the latest models shift it south into northern and central coastal Oregon. There is now potential for the north Coast Range to see 4-6” of rain from this evening thru tomorrow night. The fact of the matter though, the axis can still shift a little north or south which impacts the outcome. In other words, the line is going to do whatever the line is going to do, and the forecast can still shift again. The fun of forecasting! So, other than not knowing exactly who will get how much rain, and how long the atmospheric river (AR) will stay over the area, we are doing okay. There are some models suggesting the AR will remain stationary into Monday, dumping 8-9” in some select areas.
It looks like the heavier rain will move in this afternoon or evening as the warm front moves in and stalls over the area as the atmosphere river sets up and we see periods of heavy rain. This will also bring in the gusty winds, possibly gusting up to 45 in town, 65 along the beaches. The heavy rain periods tonight and Sunday could cause some Urban and Small Stream Flooding in addition to rapidly increasing river flow rates. The river forecasts have the Wilson and Trask Rivers cresting above Action Stage, near bankfull early Sunday morning. Residents and Businesses in flood prone areas should stay alert for changes in the forecasts that could change their flooding potential.
So, that takes care of today and tomorrow, what about Monday? Well, there will likely be a fast-moving cold front that will give us another burst of heavy rain and winds during the day Monday, followed by the usual scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. The shower activity will start to diminish Tuesday night into Wednesday as a high pressure ridge builds in over the area. With the partly cloudy nights and a possible east wind, nighttime temperatures will drop to or near freezing.
Sorry Santa, the next front appears on the horizon for Christmas Day.
The National Weather Service Portland has issued, for our area:
- High Wind Warning in effect from 1pm this afternoon thru 10pm tonight
- Flood Watch effective 4pm this evening thru Sunday evening.
- Stay tuned, more Watches and Warnings are possible!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.