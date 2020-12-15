That active weather pattern continues to give the models a workout. We have another front slowly pushing through this morning giving us some rain and breezy conditions as the front itself moves through, becoming westerly 15-20 gusting to 30.
The winds and rain ease this afternoon behind the front as it slowly exits the area. The rain eases further tonight as a weak ridge of high pressure moves across but another approaching front brings in more rain in the early morning hours again. High temperatures today near 50, tonight’s lows near 45.
We currently have a Coastal Flood Advisory valid from 9am thru 4pm today which is a result of the King Tides. Though they peaked yesterday, and today’s forecasted level is lower that yesterday’s, because of building seas and swells reaching 20-22’ later this afternoon, the potential anomalies offset the lower expected levels giving us potentially the same or maybe even high levels than yesterday so we can expect similar Tidal Overflow Flooding again today. There is a High Surf Advisory valid from noon today thru 9am tomorrow. Finally, one more beach hazard to mention, I see an increased risk of Sneaker Waves also, so, with all the above, there is a high hazard risk at the beaches today, stay off the rocks, jetties, and logs, do not take your eyes off the surf. Stay Safe!
The pattern continues tomorrow, the next front pushes through around noon and this one has the potentially to give us some breezy winds, becoming southerly 20-30 gusting to 40, possibly gusting to 60 at the beaches in the afternoon so watch for a High Wind Watch or Warning with this one. We stay rainy tomorrow night into Thursday morning then a weak ridge moves across to bring a dryer period until the next front Friday.
Friday on there is still a lot of variation in the models but we can safely say, it will be wet. We think another front moves in Friday so in comes the rain again. One of the scenarios shows an atmospheric river event of sorts that would gives us plenty of rain on Saturday into Sunday. Some of the other models show low pressure areas moving across with varying strengths, locations, and moisture. What all this means is, the forecast will be changing as the models change and come into better agreement as the weekend gets closer. The River Forecasts do show a sharp climb in flow rates Sunday, but all currently show crests below Action or Flood Stage. Something to watch though, it is that time of year!
COVID Risk Level Assessment
As you may recall, the Governor has added a matrix for the counties that lists the Activities by Risk Levels. Low, Moderate, High, and Extreme:
Tillamook County started out at Low but was moved up to Moderate a couple of weeks ago. The county is evaluated each week based on this table:
Week one is a “Warning Week” to show you what your trends and numbers are. Week two the county is evaluate using the above table and moved Friday of that week into the appropriate Risk Level. The last two weeks we showed a Case Count of 60:
The numbers are pulled each Monday, announced on Tuesday then if it is week two, the county is moved into the appropriate Risk Level that Friday. In our case this week, which is week two, we will move into the Extreme Risk Category Friday the 18th.
Hopefully, I did not confuse you to badly. The next Warning Week is December 21st and the next Movement Week is December 28th. Hopefully, our numbers will go down and so our Risk Level would lower. Stay Safe, wear a mask, stay 6” apart and wash hands often!
Slash Burn Info
Today there is a burn planned for an area 2.4 miles northeast of Nehalem on Stimson property.
