A front has brought anywhere from .01” to .39” of rain along the coast and up to .42 in the Coast Range to our east. We will see some scattered showers behind the front this morning then conditions improve this afternoon, becoming mostly sunny and dry, the afternoon high near 68. We see partly cloudy skies tonight, the winds diminish, lows drop to near 51.
Tomorrow we enjoy mostly sunny skies, the high near 69 but the marine clouds return with the westerly flow tomorrow night, lows near 53. The layer burns back Saturday, breezy west winds 5-10 gusting to 20, the high near 69 but with mostly clear skies and light winds, tomorrow low temperature could fall to near 48.
High pressure helps to warm things back up Sunday and Monday under mostly sunny skies, high up near 73, nighttime lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday another upper level low pressure trough pushes in more clouds and cooler temperatures. At present, the most we see is some patchy morning mist or drizzle.
COVID-19 Numbers
So, yesterday we dove in to determine why the Oregon Health Authority number of COVID cases for Tillamook County did not match ours. We were able to clear things up.
As you may recall, at the end of last week, we were at 24 positive cases with all of them having cleared. This past weekend we were notified of 4 new cases, a family unit, bringing our total to 28. Here is where things got foggy.
Monday we were notified of two more cases, but Tracing found one of the two traveled to Tillamook to be tested though they did not live here. This brought our number to 29 but OHA had already reported the two cases on their website.
Yesterday we were notified of another positive case, but again, OHA recorded two. The ONE new case brought our total to 30 positive cases but OHA lists 34 cases. As it turns out we also have 4 recent Presumptive Positive Cases.
A Presumptive Positive Person is an individual that, through Contact Tracing, is identified as an person who came in close contact with a test confirmed positive case, but has not had a test themselves, and was told to quarantine for 14 days. Should that individual, while in quarantine, develop COVID-19-like symptoms, they are Presumed Positive, and show up on your count. Once they are moved into the Presumptive Positive category, they are monitored daily until cleared.
So, Tillamook County has 34 cases (30 positives and 4 presumptive cases) after testing to date 2,102 individuals.
Now we know!
