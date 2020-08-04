The westerly flow continues to help give us morning clouds that give way to afternoon sun. High temperatures today again up around 70 but we will see increased winds this afternoon. The winds will die off to night and the marine clouds return, the low temperature falls to around 52.
Tomorrow will be another day of morning clouds that burn back in the afternoon but we will also have a trough of low pressure dropping southeastward from the Gulf of Alaska that will bring increased cloudiness tomorrow night followed by an increasing chance of rain around midnight with rain likely by early Thursday morning. This system will bring a good shot of rain to the coast with some areas seeing up around ¼”.
The rain eases Thursday afternoon, the highs only up around the mid 60s. The skies become partly cloudy by Thursday night, lows near 51 then Friday a zonal, or west to east flow develops over the region which gives us a nice weekend, Mostly sunny and 68 Friday, Mostly sunny and 69 Saturday though we could see gusty winds that night, lows, still with partly clouds nights, around 51.
The temperatures start to rise Sunday under sunny skies, up to around 70 Sunday and Monday, mostly clear nights, lows near 70.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Evergreen Drive is closed between Alder Lane and Walnut Lane today. They are paving (asphalt patching). Hawthorne Lane today. The detour is on Walnut Lane.
COVID-19 Quick Update
As previously mentioned, we had an increase of 4, a family unit, over the weekend and we were notified of 2 yesterday but Contact Tracing discovered one of those individuals lives and/or worked outside Tillamook County but was tested in Tillamook County. That individual does not count as a Tillamook County positive case.
I was just looking at the OHA report on County Case Rates for the weeks from July 5th thru August 1st and I am happy to report that Tillamook County Case Rate Percentage (per 100,000) is the third lowest in the State at 2.4%.
