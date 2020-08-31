Cloudy skies and some patchy light precipitation thanks to a weak front moving through this morning. The patchy rain ends later this morning then we see slow clearing this afternoon, becoming mostly sunny, the afternoon high up around 68. It does become breezy this afternoon also, westerly winds 10-15 gusting to 30. High pressure builds in tonight so partly cloudy skies tonight, the winds subside, lows near 53.
The ridge strengthens tomorrow, and we see warming temperatures moving up from the south, so, sunny and 76 tomorrow and not as breezy. Look for mostly clear skies tomorrow night, calm winds, lows near 56.
Wednesday on, the high pressure ridge will dominate the weather leaving mainly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 70s all week. Nighttime lows continue in the low to mid 50s also. The ridge persists through the weekend and with possible offshore winds, highs could reach into the 80s around Sunday. The long range models suggests this continues into the start of next week.
City of Tillamook Public Works
3rd Street will be closed today at Evergreen for our Sewer Rehabilitation Project. If all goes well, this will be completed in 2 days. If we encounter challenges, it could be 4 days.
ODF FIREFIGHTERS ARE TACKLING WILDFIRE IN COAST RANGE OUTSIDE MAPLETON
VENETA, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters are engaged this evening on what has been named the Sweet Creek Milepost 2 Fire about a mile from Mapleton in western Lane County. The fire was reported today as a number of separate fires but is now being managed as one wildfire. At least six aircraft and more than half a dozen fire engines have been attacking the fire since it was reported Sunday afternoon. Two helicopters, two airtankers and two single-engine airtankers were engaged on the fire into early evening. This evening the fire was reported burning uphill and away from Mapleton.
ODF’s Western Lane District based in Veneta has called for more resources, which will be arriving Monday. Included in that order is ODF’s Incident Management Team 1 led by Incident Commander Joe Hessel. They will take command of the fire tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. The team will oversee active administration of the fire so the local district can continue to focus on initial attack on new fires.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued Level 3 (Go immediately) evacuation orders for residents of Hadsell Creek Road, and a Level 2 (Get Set – Be ready to leave) evacuation orders for Sweet Creek Road residents. For the latest evacuation information please go to
https://www.lanecounty.org/news/sweetcreekfires.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Oregon reports 269 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 458, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 26,554.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (16), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (9), Jackson (13), Lane (9), Lincoln (1), Linn (5), Malheur (22), Marion (48), Morrow (7), Multnomah (36), Polk (8), Sherman (1), Umatilla (41), Union (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 455th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 29, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 456th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on August 8 and died on August 25, at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 457th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on August 25 and died on August 28 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 458th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 28, at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Tillamook County Update: 38 positive cases, with 2,647 tests given, 2,609 were negative for COVID-19. As of this past Friday, there were 3 active cases still, with 1 hospitalized. Just to confuse the issue, we have had 1 positive case reported since 8/24/20, an individual 50-59. The other positive was a previous case that was thought to be for another county as they were residing in a different county. As it turned out though, their address of record is in Tillamook County, so it was put back on our total.
