We remain in a northwesterly flow thanks to a high pressure ridge off to our west. We continue to see disturbances riding in the flow, racing over the ridge then dropping southeastward through our area. As these disturbances move through, we are seeing drizzle and/or light rain. One such disturbance is approaching today so we are seeing periods of rain, the winds today relatively light today, the high near 65. We can expect more of the same tonight, lows near 53.
The disturbance moves away from the area tomorrow, so we see mostly cloudy skies with a decreasing chance of precipitation, afternoon winds becoming westerly 4-8, the high near 65, the marine clouds return tomorrow night with an increasing onshore flow, lows near 51.
Sunday conditions gradually improve with partly sunny skies, winds northwesterly 5-10, highs near 65 then mostly clear skies that night, lows down near 48. Tuesday on we look summerish, mostly sunny days with highs around 68, partly to mostly cloudy nights, lows near 50. By Thursday we may see another slight chance of rain but still pretty far our to say with confidence.
COVID Update
OHA report from yesterday contained more key findings:
There have been 31,394 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 among people under 18 years old (12.7% of the total cases).
As with COVID-19 cases overall, weekly COVID-19 pediatric cases have increased dramatically since July 2021.
Pediatric case rates are highest among some communities of color and Tribal communities: people who identify as Pacific Islander, American Indian/Alaska Native, Black or Hispanic.
The report indicates that while pediatric case counts have increased, severe outcomes among pediatric patients are rare:
0.9% of pediatric patients have been hospitalized at some point during their COVID-19 illness.
There have been two reported deaths with COVID-19 among people under 18 years.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon yesterday is 845, which is five fewer than Wednesday. There were 226 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which are two more than yesterday.
As of yesterday morning, there were 41 available adult ICU beds out of 667 total (6% availability) and 310 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,182 (7% availability).
Also yesterday, Tillamook County had 44 more cases listed at the OHA site bringing our weekly total, with one more report to go, to 157. It looks to be another record number this week. And to think, exactly one month ago, on July 20, we had zero cases reported that day and the number of Oregon hospitalizations that day was 155.
