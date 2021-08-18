The trough that caused the precipitation yesterday is moving across Idaho and there is a high pressure ridge building in to our west. This will again put us under a northwesterly flow that is pushing in the marine layer and associated clouds. The models show several weak disturbances will ride over the ridge and drop through the area, giving us periods where we could see some light showers.
The clouds today will burn back slowly leaving a mostly sunny day with the winds becoming westerly 5-10, the high near 68, increasing clouds again tonight, lows near 53. We could see some patchy drizzle starting in the early morning hours as the marine clouds thicken then we have a slight chance of an afternoon shower with the afternoon winds increasing to northwesterly 5-10 gusting to 20, the high near 66, the light shower threat continues overnight tomorrow, lows near 54.
The on and off shower threat continues Friday under mostly cloudy skies, highs still in the mid 60s, lows in the low 50s then the fair and mild conditions continue over the weekend with improving conditions leaving mostly sunny skies by Sunday and warming temperatures for the start of next week with highs in the low 70s by Tuesday, lows, under mostly clear skies, down around 50.
COVID-19 News
I have been tracking the increase in COVID cases and hospitalizations in Oregon and in Tillamook County and even I am becoming concerned. As of yesterday, there were 2,941 new cases reported in Oregon and 15 new deaths. There were 838 hospitalizations, these highest we have seen, 222 of these are in intensive care. To give you a perspective of what this means, of 649 ICU beds in the State, there are only 66 available as of yesterday and out of 4,142 non-ICU beds, there are only 275 left. At the end of July, Oregon’s hospitalization count was at 298.
In Tillamook County yesterday there were 27 new cases bringing our 2-day…yes 2-day total to 83.
At the rate we are going, State health officials warn that, without new health and safety interventions in place, hospitalizations would far exceed the health system capacity in the next several weeks. Officials at Oregon Health & Science University estimate that the state could be short by up to 500 hospital beds by early September. Tillamook Adventist Hospital has already stopped elective surgeries, as has many other hospitals around the state and our hospital is already near or at capacity. They have also started closing some of their outlying clinics to bring the staff in to help at Adventist hospital. Gov. Kate Brown said Friday. "When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation."
So, what does all this mean, the Delta variant is racing through, primarily, the unvaccinated population. Yes, there are some breakthrough cases, but these individual’s symptoms are much milder than they would have been without the vaccine and very few of these require hospitalization.
If you have not had the vaccine, you can call your healthcare provider for an appointment, call any of the clinics, the Health Department, Rinehart, they are also available through your pharmacies. Without this, the numbers will continue to grow to above all capacity, businesses will again start closing, some already have. The virus will, in one way or another, impact your friends, relatives, and loved ones. Now is the time!
