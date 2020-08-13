A cold front moved across this morning which did little except to bring a thicker marine layer that will still burn back this afternoon leaving us with mostly sunny skies. Highs today only around 69 and with mostly clear skies tonight, the low will drop to around 45.
Tomorrow a high pressure ridge starts to build in behind today’s front so we see sunny skies, relatively light winds, highs near 70, still mostly clear skies tonight, lows near 48. Friday the sunny skies continue as the high slowly builds in which also causes the temperatures to climb, the afternoon high around 73.
The ridge shifts east and moves across the area over the weekend so we can expect lots of sunshine and some hot days here at the coast Saturday and Sunday, even hotter over in the valley. Saturday is expected to hit the mid 80s and could get close again on Sunday. The valley will be real hot with highs reaching the mid 90s Saturday and possibly in the triple digits in some spots Sunday. This all may lead to an Excessive Heat Watch and Red Flag Watches for the valley eastward. Obviously, this will increase the fire dangers also with the relative humidity falling to near 40% at the coast but near 20% in the Coast Range. Remember, open burning closed July 15th. Consult with your local Fire District for additional information.
The models are mixed for the start of next week, but it appears the high will weaken and continue to slide east as a trough approaches from the west with a possible upper level low pressure area moving northward from the southwest. The combination gives us a slight chance of showers at least through Monday and Tuesday, the high temperature Tuesday around the mid 70s then the low 70s for Tuesday.
City of Tillamook Public Works
Evergreen will be open from 3rd to Alder Lane today. The Sewer Rehabilitation project is working on the laterals between Maple Lane and Alder Lane on Evergreen. Asphalt patching is occurring on Walnut Lane today. Hawthorne Lane is open and the detour.
Tillamook County Public Works
Please be advised that sand cleaning and restriping operations are scheduled for the Cape Kiwanda and the Bob Straub parking lots, in Pacific City. These parking lots will be closed on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 8:00pm through Tuesday, August 18, 2020 until 1:00pm.
Please call the County Road Department at 503-842-3419 if you have any questions.
Tillamook County COVID-19 Info
No change in Tillamook County, 30 positive cases, 4 presumptive cases, 34 cases total and no deaths after 2,203 tests. Oregon has 21,774 total cases and 368 deaths after 455,957 tests.
