I hope you all have enjoyed the sun as much as I have. I managed to get a few walks in which felt pretty darn good! Today is another chance as the high pressure ridge is giving us another sunny, mild day, the high climbing into low 60s again. The ridge will drift westward a little tonight which will allow the marine layer to thicken and push in so look for increasing clouds tonight, maybe some patchy fog late as the winds die down, the low tonight near 40. There is a slight chance we could see some patchy mist in the early morning hours.
Because the marine layer will be on the stubborn side tomorrow, we likely stay cloudy all day which holds the temperatures down in the mid 50s for a high. The ridge slowly drifts closer tomorrow night leaving us with a partly sunny day Saturday, highs near 55, and another sunny day Sunday, the highs near 61. The clear nights mean the lows drop into the upper 30s with radiational cooling.
Next week is on the nice side also, Monday sunny and 61. Tuesday and Wednesday the onshore flow strengthens some and so we see a few clouds but also slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50s to near 60, lows in the low 40s.
If, like me, your allergies are kicking in. It is because the pollen count is on the high side still.
COVID-19 Questions of the Day
Who should be tested?
Many people are interested in testing for COVID-19 out of concern for themselves and their loved ones. If you have trouble breathing or feel very ill, contact your healthcare provider or, in case of emergency, call 911.
Healthcare providers may decide to have you first tested for other illnesses, like the flu, based on your possible exposure history and any other symptoms you might have.
Individuals who feel very ill should seek appropriate care. If it is an emergency, call 911. If it is not an emergency but you feel sick enough to need a medical appointment, call your doctor’s office. If you don’t have a doctor, call 211 for a list of clinics near you. If necessary, visit your local urgent care center.
Call before you go. If you have flu-like symptoms or have reason to think you might have COVID-19, let your healthcare provider know before you visit. This will help avoid exposing anyone else at the provider’s facility.
What are Oregon’s testing priorities for COVID-19?
Public health goals for COVID-19 testing are:
To understand the geographic spread of the virus within Oregon
To identify groups at highest risk for severe disease
To protect those at highest risk
To understand trends for the infection in Oregon
To these ends, priorities for testing for COVID-19, either at the Oregon State Public Health Laboratory or at other laboratories, are:
Symptomatic residents or inmates in long-term-care facilities, corrections and other high-risk congregate settings; and workers and staff in these facilities, and workers in critical infrastructure. (We expect that healthcare and other employers will take responsibility for their own staff: that they do not work while sick; and if they have exposed others while ill with COVID-like symptoms, that testing will be arranged by the employer.)
Persons hospitalized with otherwise unexplained, apparently viral, pneumonia; and unattended deaths.
Symptomatic individuals identified by local and tribal public health authorities who pose risk to vulnerable populations, should they prove to have COVID-19.
Limited testing of symptomatic outpatients, through our current “Sentinel Provider” surveillance system (for influenza-like illness).
We require Oregon laboratories, and ask out-of-state reference laboratories, to report both positive and negative test results, so that we can calculate percentage positive in various settings and among various demographic groups.
