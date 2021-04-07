An upper level trough of low pressure currently over Washington will make its way southeastward today and bring a chance of scattered showers to the area. In the meantime, we have the marine clouds that have pushed inland keeping us cloudy until the trough reaches us with more clouds. We have a greater threat of showers tonight as the trough itself moves across our area and also pulls the snow level back down to near 2000’. Highs today near 50, tonight’s lows near 39.
Any shower threat ends tomorrow morning as a ridge of high pressure moves in and things slowly improve. We should see sunny skies in the afternoon tomorrow, highs near 51. With mostly clear skies tomorrow night and calm winds, radiational cooling will drop the early morning temperatures to around 30.
Friday night another trough drops down and gives us an increasing chance of showers with scattered showers likely Friday night, the snow level again dropping down near 2000’. The shower threat ends Saturday morning with partly sunny skies, the snow level is down near 1600’, highs near 52, lows near 38.
Again, partly sunny Saturday, the high near 50 and with partly cloudy skies Saturday night, the lows fall to near 33. Sunday on the models are settling on some nice weather, mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s, maybe the mid 60s by Tuesday, lows start out in the upper 30s but also inch upwards with the mid 40s possible by Tuesday night.
COVID Information
Questions continue to come up on COVID Case numbers, whose numbers should we use, why don’t they match, which one to use for Risk Level analysis, and more. The Oregon Health Authority puts out a Press Release daily listing each county’s cases for that day and all of these are available at the OHA Website. I just grab these even though they are sometimes off by one or two, plus or minus each two-week period. This is only an issue when the numbers are very close to a Risk Level change threshold, but you can definitely see the trends and in most cases can analyze what the Risk Level numbers will be. An example, by using the OHA numbers this last cycle I had the count at 66 cases, the actual count ended up being 65 so I was off by one, but I knew, because of the number being +/- one or two, we were headed for Extreme, last minute rule changes though, and a new matrix, kept us in High! The point is, you can track the numbers on OHA’s website. The start of this new cycle began this past Sunday (4/4) and goes until Saturday of next week (4/17). The numbers get pulled on Monday (4/19) and announced Tuesday (4/20), any changes would take affect that Friday (4/23). Hopefully, I did all my math correctly!
Another question asked is which vaccine is the best one to get. This answer is easy, as was pointed out by Pat Allen, the OHA Director, “The best vaccine is the one you are offered!” I and the rest of my family took the first one we could get so my whole family’s stress levels could be lowered. Getting your COVID-19 vaccine in Tillamook County is safe and convenient. Go to www.app.blockitnow.com/consumer/covid-care to schedule your appointment for the day, time and location that works best for you. If you or someone you know needs assistance or does not have access to the internet, please call us at 503-842-3914 to get scheduled. The line is very active but know they will call you back. Eligibility groups have been expanded. For complete details visit OHA 3527A Vaccine Sequencing Infographic (state.or.us).
