Another busy COVID-19 planning day for the Incident Commander so I am a little late getting this out today. Tomorrow will be a busy conference call/meeting day so I will likely be unable to push this out at all tomorrow.
The weather has slowly improved today thanks to high pressure moving in. We can expect partly cloudy skies tonight which will allow for additional cooling so look for patchy fog tonight and a low near 40. As has been the case this week, tomorrow another front will be pushing in clouds along with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon with rain likely tomorrow night.
The weekend looks wet, the rain continues Saturday, transitioning to scattered showers Saturday evening that continue into Sunday. Add to the mix a decent chance of scattered thunderstorms developing Sunday afternoon and evening somewhere in the region.
The models continue to be mixed for the first half of next week. Some are suggesting a ridge of high pressure and warmer temperatures, while others show a continued westerly flow which could give us some showers. We kind of blend the two and say partly sunny days and mostly cloudy nights with a slight chance of showers.
Today’s Oregon COVID-19 Numbers
OR Positives – 2510
OR Negatives – 53,522
OR Deaths – 103
Tillamook remains at 6 Positives
Tillamook County Solid Waste
REMINDER: The Household Hazardous Waste collection event Saturday is CANCELLED. We’ll have a collection event June 6th.
