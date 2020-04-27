A decreasing chance of showers today with any remaining showers coming to an end this evening, highs today in the upper 50s. The break is short though as another front will be moving closer to the area tomorrow as the ridge also pushes inland, so, expect increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers as the weakening front moves in tomorrow evening, highs in the mid 60s.
Wednesday a disturbance brings back the clouds and the rain again that persist until around midnight then another disturbance does similarly Friday with rain likely again Saturday and scattered showers Sunday. Highs over the period in the upper 50s to low 60s and lows in the low to mid 40s.
Just because my allergies reminded me, the pollen count remains high.
COVID-19 News
Social Distancing Works! So, the proof, on March 14th the County declared an emergency then enhanced it after that crazy weekend to make all the closures on March 23rd. Our first positive case in Tillamook was on March 26th, then we had a run on Positives on March 28th, March 29th, and March 30th. Our next case was April 9th and our 6th as last reported case was April 14th. Over in Multnomah County where they have 652 Positives, they increased by 56 over the weekend, Washington County increased by 15 to 466 Positive cases, and Marion County increased by 19 to 436 Cases.
SAVING SCENIC OREGON IS AT HEART OF NEW PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENTS KICKING OFF WILDFIRE AWARENESS MONTH
SALEM, Ore. – May is Wildfire Awareness Month. Keep Oregon Green, in partnership with federal, state and local fire agencies and organizations, knows May is a great time to encourage the public to create defensible space around homes this spring and prevent the start of careless, unwanted wildfires.
At stake: Lives, property, forests
When it comes to preventing wildfires, there’s a lot at stake – lives, personal property, and the many benefits provided by Oregon’s forests and rangelands. During the 2019 season, 250,000 acres in the Northwest were consumed by wildfire, with almost 80,000 acres burned in Oregon.
People were responsible for starting 1,192 fires that burned around 22,000 acres. ODF's gross large-fire costs were $32.8 million, and many neighborhoods were forced to evacuate. Each year, over 70 percent of Oregon's wildfires are started by people. Many are a result of escaped debris burning and campfires left unattended.
Before heading outdoors, contact the agency or landowner who manages the lands at your destination for an update on current fire restrictions or bans. Any visitor to Oregon’s natural areas should review these restrictions before building campfires, burning debris, or using equipment that could ignite dry vegetation.
Oregon, Our Oregon
This year, Keep Oregon Green is launching a new wildfire prevention campaign and releasing four new public service announcements to help raise awareness. The announcements feature movie, television and voice actor Sam Elliott, who is the official voice of Smokey Bear. Each announcement will encourage residents and tourists to practice basic wildfire safety while enjoying the outdoors. Elliott has a home in Oregon and has experienced fire first-hand near his other home in California, so he well understands the fire risk that threatens our state every year.
Pride in Oregon is the driving force behind Keep Oregon Green’s campaign and new website. Stunning campaign photos of Oregon’s iconic landscapes will encourage everyone to protect our state’s scenic recreation areas. Using the hashtag, #OregonOurOregon, Keep Oregon Green wants you to share photos of your favorite natural areas and thoughts for keeping Oregon free of wildfire. The new campaign artwork, PSAs, and additional wildfire safety tips can be found at keeporegongreen.org and its various social media platforms.
Coming soon: More Wildfire Awareness Month tips
During May, a new wildfire prevention topic will be shared each week to help homeowners and recreationists learn how to prevent their outdoor activities from sparking the next wildfire. For more information, visit the websites for Keep Oregon Green at www.keeporegongreen.org, and the Oregon Department of Forestry at www.oregon.gov/odf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.