The marine clouds are thick enough this morning that there is some patchy mist/drizzle in spots. It is unlikely that we will see any breaks, so we’ll stick with cloudy today, westerly winds 8-12 gusting to 20, the high near 56. We remain cloudy tonight, the winds die off, lows near 42.
The ridge moves east and we stay cloud tomorrow thanks to an approaching weather system that will bring rain into the area by tomorrow night that persists into Saturday morning. Tomorrow the winds are not that significant but Saturday they increase as the front moves through, becoming southerly 10-15 gusting to 20. The front pushes through by Saturday afternoon leaving the usual post-frontal showers, highs near 53, lows near 42, rainfall totals between ½ to 1” up in the Coast Range.
Sunday some unstable air aloft gives us some stronger scattered showers with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon as a low pressure area moves southeastward into central or southern Oregon. The models suggest a secondary low will then move into northwest Oregon/southwest Washington Monday giving us additional scattered showers and another slight chance of thunderstorms, especially over the coastal waters.
The shower activity becomes more scattered Sunday night, but another disturbance moves across on Monday and we keep the chance of scattered showers into Tuesday, and we start to slowly warm with highs in the upper 50s, lows still down around 40. The models remain mixed on Wednesday, some say a bit of tropical moisture moves through giving us a continued chance of showers with highs in the 60s, the other models hold this off and keeps us dry until Thursday, either way, more rain is coming!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.