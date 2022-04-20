Well, the parade of storms continues to impact our area. We have a fast moving front that will bring rain into the area later this morning and bring a quick shot of rain that lasts only into the early afternoon giving us up to ½” of rain. Behind the front we will see showers, and some could be briefly heavy with small hail, and there is a chance of thunderstorms starting this afternoon.
Winds with the front could be 15-20 gusting to 35. There is a very slight chance some of these storms could be severe with damaging straight line winds and hail, but I again emphasize that the chance is less than 5% across a large area. The high temperature today near 53.
The activity continues tonight though not as frequent and not as strong but still a chance of briefly heavy downpours with small hail and a slight chance of thunderstorms that ends by midnight. Winds tonight easterly 8-12, the low near 42.
We can see a few more showers tomorrow with daytime heating in the still unstable air, and some could be heavy in the afternoon with small hail with a slight chance of thunderstorms still. Winds tomorrow southerly 5-10, the high near 54. The thunderstorm threat ends after sunset and the showers become more scattered with winds southerly 4-8, lows near 40.
Things start to clear up on Friday as a ridge of high pressure moves into the area, the widely scattered showers come to an end by noon with light winds, highs near 57, then a mostly cloudy but dry that night, lows near 40. Saturday, we see a mostly sunny day and a partly cloudy night, highs near 58, lows near 40. Sunday a trough of low pressure gives us a chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies, highs in the upper 50s, lows in the low 40s thru Monday with a better chance of showers Tuesday.
Thursday's closure of Hwy 101 starts at 7:15 a.m. at milepost 47
WHEELER — Crews will return Thursday, April 19, to finish installing rock containment screens on U.S. 101 at milepost 47, south of Wheeler. The road is closed until 7 p.m. today (Tuesday). Thursday's closure begins at 7:15 a.m. The road will open as soon as the project is complete, but may be closed until 7 p.m. Check TripCheck.com for current road status. It will be open all day on Wednesday.
All traffic will be detoured via Miami Foley Road. Watch for signs and flaggers.
A slide occurred on U.S. 101 at milepoint 47 on March 15, closing the road for over a day for cleanup and slope stabilization. For the past month traffic has been flagged through a single lane, while a concrete barrier blocked falling rocks from the road.
Maintenance and construction projects are part of ODOT’s commitment to providing a safe and reliable multimodal transportation system through meeting our strategic plan goals
Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.