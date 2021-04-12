It looks like we are stuck with a week’s worth of, “nice!” High pressure is building in over the region and will dominate the weather pattern for the remainder of the week.
Today we do have an area of cloudiness passing off to the east, otherwise, beside some patchy morning frost, a fair, dry and mild day expected with winds becoming northerly 8-12 gusting to 20 then becoming more easterly this afternoon, the high near 62. Clear skies tonight, winds northeasterly 5-10, lows down near 32.
Look for sunny skies tomorrow, winds easterly 5-10 gusting to 18, the high near 65. Clear skies tomorrow night, light winds, lows near 39. Sunny still Wednesday and Thursday, highs near 64, clear nights, lows near 41. Friday and Saturday look the warmest with clear skies, highs near 69, mostly clear nights, lows near 42. Sunny and 67 on Sunday.
COVID-19 Update
Tillamook County totals as of 4/9/21, 556 positives, 13,656 negatives and 2 deaths. Highest percentage of positives in the state are in the 20-29 ages group (21%), and female (50.8%). Only 5.6% of the positives have been hospitalized.
Yesterday, Oregon saw 499 new cases and no deaths, Tillamook County saw 2 new cases. The state total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is 179, 46 are in intensive care.
Today OHA pulls the case counts and will announce tomorrow what our two-week positivity numbers are. This is a warning week so it will only give us an idea on how we are trending. Monday of next week they would pull the new two-week numbers and announce Tuesday (4/20) what Risk Level we would be assigned on Friday (4/23).
