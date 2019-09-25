A high pressure ridge over the region will bring us a nice day with mostly sunny skies, the high this afternoon up near 69. The ridge weakens tonight as a trough of low pressure moves down from the north, pushing in some clouds ahead of cold front that will bring back the rain late tonight into tomorrow morning.
Once the front passes through later tomorrow morning we will see a few lingering scattered showers through tomorrow afternoon then brief high pressure caps the rain chance tomorrow night when the low temperatures fall to around 51.
The break in the rain is again brief with the next system and its associated low pressure area dropping down towards Washington, pushing another cold front through and bringing back the chance of rain starting Friday afternoon. We still see a 30% chance of rain Friday night, the lows down near 48.
The slight chance of showers remains for the weekend and the cooling trend continues. We expect partly sunny skies Saturday, the high near 62, the low near 45, then with mostly sunny skies Sunday, the high up near 60, the overnight low with partly cloudy skies, down near 43.
A ridge of high pressure returns Monday and Tuesday of next week with mostly sunny days, the high near 61, mostly clear nights leads to lows down around 42.
SALMONBERRY TRAIL MEETING SET FOR OCT. 11 IN TILLAMOOK
TILLAMOOK, Ore. - The Salmonberry Trail Intergovernmental Agency (STIA) will meet to discuss the proposed Salmonberry Trail corridor 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Oct. 11 in the Officer’s Mess at the Port of Tillamook Bay, 6825 Officer’s Row, Tillamook. The meeting is open to the public.
On the agenda: a discussion about Washington County becoming a member of the intergovernmental STIA agreement, updates on the newly-formed Salmonberry Trail Foundation and a report from the strategic plan implementation team.
The proposed Salmonberry Trail is an 84-mile corridor that follows the Port of Tillamook Bay Railway and terminates in Banks. The proposed route connects eight cities and two counties, passing by the Oregon coastline, fisheries, farmland and the Oregon Coast Range.
STIA was established to promote and facilitate coordinated direction and guidance in the planning, development and maintenance of the multi-use trail.
For more information contact Dennis Wiley, Salmonberry Trail project manager, at 503-986-0723 or dennis.wiley@oregon.gov. Individuals who need special accommodations to attend the meeting should contact Dennis Wiley at least three days in advance.
