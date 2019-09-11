With a ridge of high pressure moving across we will enjoy a dry day today. This allows the high to climb up close to 70 today but with partly cloudy skies tonight, the low drops down close to 50. The first half of tomorrow looks good as well though we will likely see the patchy morning fog form once again.
We can expect increasing clouds tomorrow as a trough of low pressure and the associated front moves toward the area. The afternoon high does climb into the low 70s, the overnight low in the mid to upper 50s. This will push in the rain tomorrow night though the front will be weakening so we likely only see some light rain into early Friday morning. We may see some scattered light showers behind the front which diminish by the afternoon Friday.
The next system drops down into the area Saturday with rain likely by Saturday night into Sunday morning then we shift to the usual post-frontal scattered showers Sunday night. The shower activity may be similar to that experience at the beginning of this week, including a slight chance of thunderstorms, high temperatures Sunday in the mid 60s, lows Sunday night in the low 50s.
It looks like disturbances moving across the area will give us a chance of showers, off and on, Monday and Tuesday, then some of the long range models are suggesting dryer weather with another ridge of high pressure moving in the middle of next week.
Two full weekend closures planned in October on OR 22 Sourgrass Creek project
Update: Bridge project continues between Hebo and Grand Ronde
DOLPH JUNCTION—There will be two full weekend closures in October as work on the culvert replacement project at Sourgrass Creek on OR 22 continues. OR 22 between Hebo and Grand Ronde in western Yamhill County will be closed the weekends of October 4-7 and 25-28 from 7 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.
The project, which started in May, replaces the failing culvert with a bridge on OR 22 near mile point 11.3, about three quarters of a mile east of Dolph Junction (OR 130/OR 22). The two full weekend closures will allow the project to be completed by October 31.
The weekend closures are complete closures with no thru traffic allowed to use the road at mile point 11.3. During the closures, traffic will be detoured using U.S. 101 and OR 18.
The work is weather dependent so the closures could be re-scheduled to other weekends depending on weather conditions.
The weekday construction has required single lane closures and 24 hour traffic control by flaggers. Variable message signs have been posted at various locations to warn travelers of the construction, potential delays and closures.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zones.
Neskowin Beach health advisory issued September 10
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a public health advisory today for higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in ocean waters at Neskowin Beach in Tillamook County.
People should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. Higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. This applies especially to children and the elderly, who may be more vulnerable to illness from waterborne bacteria.
Increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources such as stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
While this advisory is in effect at Neskowin Beach, visitors should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean. Even if there is no advisory in effect, officials recommend avoiding swimming in the ocean within 48 hours after a rainstorm.
Although state officials advise against water contact, they continue to encourage other recreational activities (flying kites, picnicking, playing on the beach, walking, etc.) on this beach because they pose no health risk even during an advisory.
The status of water contact advisories at beaches is subject to change. For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).
Rockaway Beach and D River Beach health advisory issued Sept. 10
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a public health advisory today for higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in ocean waters at Rockaway Beach in Tillamook County and D River Beach in Lincoln County.
People should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. Higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. This applies especially to children and the elderly, who may be more vulnerable to illness from waterborne bacteria.
Increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources such as stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
While this advisory is in effect at Rockaway Beach and D River Beach, visitors should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean. Even if there is no advisory in effect, officials recommend avoiding swimming in the ocean within 48 hours after a rainstorm.
Although state officials advise against water contact, they continue to encourage other recreational activities (flying kites, picnicking, playing on the beach, walking, etc.) on this beach because they pose no health risk even during an advisory.
The status of water contact advisories at beaches is subject to change. For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482 or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.