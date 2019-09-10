The chance of seeing another shower today is diminishing as the upper level trough of low pressure that helped trigger all l the activity has dropped to the southeast, dragging all the activity with it. The active weather will continue well to the south and east of our area today.
A high pressure ridge slides across tomorrow into Thursday which, other than some patchy morning fog and some mid and high cloudiness, will give us a dry day, though somewhat cooler, highs near 68 but the overnight low down near 52.
The latest satellite picture clearly shows the next weakening front that will bring a chance of showers for Thursday, then, the models start to get a little mixed but it appears another front will bring in another chance of showers Saturday with post-frontal showers likely behind the front Sunday into Monday, high temperatures continue around 65-70, lows 52-57.
Full Closure – OR22 EB & WB MP 11.33 - DOLPH JUNCTION
Beginning Friday, October 11, this section of OR22 eastbound and westbound will be closed at all hours starting Friday night at 7 PM and ending Monday morning at 6 AM. This closure is necessary for culvert and bridge replacement work. The estimated completion date for this project is October 14.
Detour
When this section of OR22 eastbound and westbound is closed, Motor carriers will need to use OR18 to US101 to OR22 for eastbound traffic and reverse direction for westbound traffic.
