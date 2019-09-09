An upper level low pressure area is just west of Vancouver Island and there are disturbances rotating around the low, pushing showers across our area from the west. Last evening these showers had an occasional thunderstorm and there were several funnel clouds and possible tornados reported over in the valley. Today’s activity could be similar to yesterdays as the low pressure area drifts east-southeast and additional disturbance push across the area.
We continue to have unstable air over the area tomorrow so we should see scattered shower activity continuing though not as strong as yesterday or todays. The showers become more widely scattered tomorrow evening then diminish overnight as a high pressure ridge starts building in Wednesday morning. Highs around 66, lows near 56.
With the moisture, calm winds, and building high pressure, early morning fog may develop Wednesday morning as well. Looks for mostly sunny skies after the fog Wednesday, the afternoon high climbing to near 70. Patchy fog again possible Wednesday night and with partly cloudy skies, the nighttime temperature falls near 52.
Thursday also looks mostly sunny, the high peaking at near 72 but later Thursday night we start picking up a slight chance of showers ahead of the next approaching front that increases the rain chance Friday followed by a slight chance of scattered showers for Saturday and Sunday. The usual disclaimer, the models don’t all agree on how much or exactly when the rain comes over the weekend. High temperatures over the weekend drop back into the upper 60s.
[UPDATE] ROAD ACCESS TO INDIAN BEACH IN ECOLA STATE PARK CLOSED FOR 10 WEEKS THIS FALL
Update 9-9-19: The construction project has been postponed until 2020. Ecola State Park Road, and visitor access to Indian Beach day-use area, will be open this fall.
Original release text
A 1.5-mile segment of Ecola State Park Road in Ecola State Park will close as early as Sept. 23 for approximately 10 weeks for a bridge construction project over Canyon Creek. Park visitors will not be able to use the road to access Indian Beach Day-use Area for the duration of the project. There is no other road access to the day-use area and beach.
Road access to Ecola Point Day-use Area will remain open during the project, however visitors may experience temporary road closures as the project begins and construction equipment is moved into place.
Hikers can still access Indian Beach from the north via the Tillamook Head Trail during the closure. Trail access from the south is closed, due to a wash out in spring 2017 that is still being repaired.
View a PDF map of Ecola State Park online.
The construction work will remove a temporary culvert and build a new bridge to span Canyon Creek. The entire creek drainage was severely damaged during 2015 floods, which caused the road to fail and prevented access to Indian Beach Day-use Area. A temporary culvert was installed until a permanent solution was determined.
Canyon Creek is a designated fish-bearing stream. A bridge is the best option for fish passage, as well as a better long-term repair to withstand future flooding. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has approved the new bridge plans.
The costs to build the bridge are eligible for a 75% Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursement because the flooding was declared a disaster. Final construction costs are undetermined at this time—project bidding remains open until Sept. 10—however Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) estimates the cost at $500,000.
More info about the park is on oregonstateparks.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.