With high pressure moving into the area we should see at least some partly sunny skies today. Currently the ridge axis is just off to the west and we see some cloudiness streaming over the top, dropping into our area. So, with the high pressure we should also see some light winds today and a high near 67.
The “dry” doesn’t last long as we look to have another weak front push yet another area of rain into the region from the northwest tonight with the, mainly light rain, likely by around midnight lasting into tomorrow morning. The clouds should break up tomorrow afternoon leaving a mostly sunny and dry afternoon and evening. Tomorrow night looks partly cloudy, and cooler with the low dropping into the upper 40s. We may see some patchy fog developing late tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.
The high pressure remains Wednesday, so we see a mostly sunny and mild day, the high up near 70. But as usual, all good things must come to an end, the high shifts further west and weakens allowing a cold front to drop down into the area, along with its associated rain starting around midnight Wednesday night and persisting into Thursday, turning to post-frontal scattered showers behind the front later Thursday.
After this the forecast become a little more uncertain as the models don’t all agree on where an associated low pressure area will go. For now, it appears we have another good chance of showers Friday night into Saturday morning then again Sunday night into Monday morning. There is even a mention in the forecast that anyone planning travels across the Cascades this weekend should check for possible snow above around 4000’. High temperature forecasts here over the weekend are indeed on the chilly side with afternoon highs down around 63 but the overnight lows drop down around 42.
REMINDER: U.S. 101 Farmer Creek Bridge replacement project to begin soon
The bridge is south of Beaver in Tillamook County
TILLAMOOK—A project that will replace the Farmer Creek Bridge on U.S. 101 south of Beaver and realign a section of the highway, will begin in the next few days.
In addition to building a new bridge, the project includes the realignment and widening of the road to improve sight distance from Farmer Creek Road, new guardrails, striping and traffic signs and improvements to the wayside.
In order to minimize delays and maintain traffic lanes in both directions, the project will be done in stages. At times, traffic control will require 24-hour flagging with pilot cars. At which time travelers can expect up to 20 minute delays. TripCheck.com will be kept up to date to keep road users informed of construction impacts.
The project staging will include temporary widening of the road, constructing most of the new bridge, realigning traffic on to the new (partial) structure, demolition of the old bridge, reconstructing the stream channel and completion of the new bridge.
The Farmer Creek Wayside and Boat Launch just southeast of the bridge will be closed during reconstruction of the wayside. Alternative boat launches are located at the First Bridge Launch near Beaver and the Three Rivers Boat Ramp to the south of the project. The closure dates will be posted at the wayside.
The bridge is currently over 50 years old and its timber deck is in poor condition.
The scheduled completion is fall 2020. The cost of the project is $4.3 million.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, is available and identified through or around work zones.
