A chilly start this morning with many locations falling into the upper 30s here, low 30s across the Coast Range. We did have some patchy fog and likely a few areas with frost. Now we can look forward to a mostly sunny day, the high up near 61. Tonight will be another cold one with the temperatures falling to the mid and upper 30s again in many locations and we could again see some patchy fog and frost, especially up over the Coast Range where the temperatures were right at freezing this morning and will likely be there again late tonight. The high pressure will dominate the weather again tomorrow so another mostly sunny day, highs into the mid 60s and the overnight low with mostly clear skies up near 42.
Wednesday the ridge gets pushed off to the east and we see increasing clouds ahead of a front that will bring a chance of rain starting in the afternoon Wednesday and lasting through that night, but does become more showery in nature after midnight with scattered showers possible into Thursday and Friday as well.
Saturday a ridge of high pressure moves in, so we see a return of the mostly sunny daytime skies and partly cloudy nighttime skies, highs in the mid 60s, lows in the upper 40s.
Clatsop, Tillamook, Washington and Columbia Counties state highway construction update: September 30 – October 07, 2019.
6th Through 11th Street: Waterfront Bridges (Astoria) Project (Clatsop County)
(Various Streets)
This project consists of performing work as follows:
- Install and remove temporary traffic control and pedestrian routes (TPAR)
- Install and remove temporary potable water and sanitary sewer systems
- Perform earthwork
- Install storm sewer systems and water quality structures
- Remove and reconstruct six bridges and trolley crossings (Including tracks)
- Construct roadway, sidewalks and ADA ramps
- Install permanent signs and illumination systems
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project replaces six aging bridges at the Astoria Waterfront, at 6th through 11th Streets and to install drainage and water quality facilities at the intersection of Highway 30 and 30th Street in Astoria. Streets will be closed while construction is occurring except for Highway 30. Flaggers will control single lane traffic while construction is occurring at 30th St. The odd numbered streets (7th, 9th and 11th) are scheduled to begin bridge demolition mid-October 2018, and was scheduled to be completed by June 15, 2019. However, due to unforeseeable weather and unanticipated construction issues, construction is expected to be completed by early October, 2019. All roads and sidewalks are open to the public. Electrical and other utility work remains on the first stage. The remaining work is to be completed no later than June 30, 2020.
Temporary Pedestrian Access Routes (TPAR) will be maintained throughout the work zones and will be ADA compliant.
US 101: Young’s Bay (New Youngs Bay) Bridge Repair Project (Clatsop County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 4.53 to 5.33)
This project includes work as follows:
- Install temporary traffic control and;
- replacing rocker bearings;
- repairing the damaged concrete with cathodic protection; and
- replacing compression joint seals.
Initially in mid March, the traveling public will notice the contractor building the containment structure which will be attached to the sides of the bridge, and a barge in the water with support boats bringing crew and materials to and from the barge. Once the containment structure is in place, actual construction will begin. Most of the construction will be performed below the bridge from the barge.
The traveling public can expect periodic single lane closures at night to allow the contractor to move equipment. The lane closures will be Sunday night through Friday morning, 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. A complete two week night time closure of the bridge is scheduled in 2021 toward the end of the project.
An alternative route during periods of lane closures and the full night time closure is U.S. 101B over the Old Youngs Bay and Lewis and Clark River Bridges.
US 101: Farmer Creek Bridge Sec. (Tillamook County)
(Oregon Coast Highway, mileposts 82.74 to 83.08)
The work to be done under this Contract consists of the following:
- Construct roadbed, aggregate base and asphalt concrete pavement.
- Construct concrete curbs and islands.
- Perform earthwork
- Construct Bridge No 22654
- Install drainage, guardrail, pavement markings and signing.
- Reconstruct waterway passage.
- Perform additional and incidental work and called for by the Plans and Specifications
This Project consists of installing temporary widening to accommodate traffic, constructing most of the new bridge, realigning traffic on to the new (partial) structure, demolition of the old structure, channel reconstruction and completion of the new Bridge. There will be 24 hour flagging during the stage construction with pilot cars. Traffic restrictions employing 24 hour flagging may occur beginning:
- September 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020 and September 1, 2020 through November 30, 2020 between 7:00pm Sunday and 12:00 pm Friday. Except between 12:00 noon preceding a legal holiday or holiday weekend and midnight on a legal holiday or the last day of a holiday weekend except for Thanksgiving, when no lanes may be closed from noon on Wednesday and midnight the following Sunday. Additionally, The Clover’s Day Festival is included as a Special Event which will be regarded as a holiday for this Project.
Single lane traffic will be allowed nightly only:
- From July 01, 2020 through August 31, 2020, Sunday night through Friday morning between 5:00 pm and 11:00 am.
The Wayside will be closed for stages of construction and will be signed with the closure dates two weeks prior to being closed. Installation of temporary signs is anticipated to begin the first week of October, 2019. Site work is anticipated to begin mid to late October, 2019.
Have YOU Signed Up for the 2019 Great Oregon Shakeout?
Millions of people worldwide will practice how to Drop, Cover, and Hold On at 10:17 a.m. on October 17* during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills!
Oregonians can join them today by registering for the 2019 Great Oregon ShakeOut. Participating is a great way for your family or organization to be prepared to survive and recover quickly from big earthquakes– wherever you live, work, or travel. Learn tips on how to get 2 Weeks Ready and craft your own emergency kits here.
