We still have an upper level low pressure system up around the Oregon/Washington border, spinning areas of disturbed weather that move through the area giving us periods of some moderate to heavy showers at times, also triggering some thunderstorms around the region.
Currently, most of the scattered shower activity is over in the valley from Portland southward into California with a few more up over southwestern Washington. The low will drop to the southeast as a high pressure ridge pushing in from the west so we should see decreasing activity tonight with partly sunny skies and dry conditions expected for tomorrow, the afternoon high around 65.
Tomorrow night a disturbance rides across the top of the ridge and drops south across the area giving us a chance of rain tomorrow night with widely scattered light showers lingering into Friday morning.
The ridge strengthens Saturday to bring another partly sunny day with the afternoon high temperature climbing up around 69. The fair weather is short lived as the next of the series of systems bring a return of the rain Saturday night with more rain likely Sunday until the front moves through later that morning. We can once again expect a few scattered showers behind the front but it looks like high pressure will build back in for the start of next week. Monday should be dry, partly sunny and a high of 68 but the models suggest some showers are possible Tuesday, the high up near 70 though.
Nye Beach health advisory issued September 17
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) issued a public health advisory today for higher-than-normal levels of bacteria in ocean waters at Nye Beach in Lincoln County. People should avoid direct contact with the water in this area until the advisory is lifted. Higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections and other illnesses. This applies especially to children and the elderly, who may be more vulnerable to illness from waterborne bacteria.
Increased pathogen and fecal bacteria levels in ocean waters can come from both shore and inland sources such as stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, failing septic systems, and animal waste from livestock, pets and wildlife.
While this advisory is in effect at Nye Beach, visitors should avoid wading in nearby creeks, pools of water on the beach, or in discolored water, and stay clear of water runoff flowing into the ocean. Even if there is no advisory in effect, officials recommend avoiding swimming in the ocean within 48 hours after a rainstorm.
Although state officials advise against water contact, they continue to encourage other recreational activities (flying kites, picnicking, playing on the beach, walking, etc.) on this beach because they pose no health risk even during an advisory.
The status of water contact advisories at beaches is subject to change. For the most recent information on advisories, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0482, or 877-290-6767 (toll-free).
Curl Bridge Load Posting Notice
As mentioned in the letter dated August 13, 2019 to all the residents, Tillamook County Public Works received a letter from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Bridge Engineer recommending that the County place a 3-ton weight limit on the Curl Bridge. ODOT further recommended closure of the bridge in November if the bridge is not improved.
Public Works has been working with engineering consultants to design, obtain permits and easements for a new permanent concrete bridge that will be placed immediately upstream of the existing bridge. Public Works has awarded a contract to Farline Bridge, Inc. to construct the new bridge beginning today, September 16, 2019. Farline plans on mobilizing a crane to the east side of the bridge before the weather changes. Farline provided a construction schedule to Tillamook County with a final completion of the bridge by November 1, 2019. The new bridge should not be load posted. The existing bridge will be strengthened to ensure vehicles can safely pass over the existing bridge if weather or material acquisition becomes an issue.
We will keep you informed if anything changes on the schedule. If you have any questions about this process, please call the office.
Please don’t hesitate to call the office if you have any concerns or would like more information. I can be reached at 503-842-3419 or by email at claity@co.tillamook.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.