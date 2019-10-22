A front went through earlier this morning and continues to drop southward. Now we have high pressure building in that will help to bring improving conditions including mostly sunny skies. We will also see light winds and an afternoon high of around 61.
The high will persist through tomorrow into Thursday so after some patchy morning fog we can expect to see mostly sunny skies continuing with mostly clear nights and the winds become more easterly the next couple days. Normally this might mean some colder air getting pushed in through the gorge but the air past the Cascades is currently mild so nighttime lows will remain in the mid 40s, the high Thursday climbs up into the upper 60s.
Friday a low pressure system and an associated front pass through Washington but the tail end may give us some rain as it does Friday afternoon. It also gives us a slight chance of scattered showers Friday night.
The weekend is looking kinda nice, mostly sunny days with highs in the upper 50s, but the mostly clear nights drop into the upper 30s. Afternoon winds likely continue to be offshore though light.
Drop, Cover, and Hold – ShakeOut Exercise Record
Thank you to all the individuals and groups that participated in the worlds largest exercise on 10/17 at 10:17. This was the exercise where folks practiced how to survive and recover from “The Big One.”
This year there were over 21 million participants in the US breaking last year’s total of just over 20 million. So, how did Oregon do? There were 739,955 registered participance this year, beating last year’s 668,914. Way to go Tillamook County, there were 4, 814 registered participants here, up from last year’s 4,296.
It is not to late to learn what to do, to get tips, and to get an emergency kit list. This information is still available at www.shakeout.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.