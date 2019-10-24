Other than tomorrow, at least the next 7 days will be nice though, chill at night and early morning. We have an upper level ridge of high pressure drifting over us today bringing fair skies, light winds and an afternoon high of around 68.
We see increasing clouds tonight ahead of a weak system that passes to the north of us tomorrow, though the tail end of the weak associated weak front brings a chance of some light rain to our area sometime later tomorrow morning and afternoon.
By tomorrow evening the system and its rain will have pushed off to the east and another high pressure ridge settles over the area and persist through the weekend bringing sunny skies, afternoon highs near 59, and mostly clear nights, the low dropping into the upper 30s to near 40.
As for next week, I am happy to report, more of the same, the persistent high pressure ridge gives us sunny days, highs near 59, mostly clear nights, lows around 38, and that carries us through at least midweek.
Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Emergency Management publishes Protocols for Drinking Water Contaminants
After several high impact drinking water contamination events, Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Emergency Management have drafted the publication Oregon Public Information Protocol for Drinking Water Contaminants. This document addressed some of the issues cited in the After-Action Reports for these incidents in hopes of improve coordination of public information in future events.
If any of the local water districts would like a copy of the document, send me an email requesting the document and I will be happy to forward it to you. Email: gmccraw@co.tillamook.or.us
