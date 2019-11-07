The ridge of high pressure is causing an offshore flow today and the relatively clear skies contributed to the morning low at Tillamook Airport of 34. There are some high cirrus clouds spilling over the top of the ridge and dropping down into our area today, otherwise a partly to mostly sunny day today, the afternoon high near 61. The ridge will continue to shift eastward tonight but for us little changes other than we lose the easterly winds.
Tomorrow looks to be another mostly sunny, dry and mild day, highs near 60 then we do see more clouds moving in Friday night. As for the weekend, a look at the satellite picture shows why the models are confused. With mixed signals in the various models, it appears the ridge will weaken and flatten by Saturday night into Sunday which allows a couple of disturbances to push across, initially just increasing the clouds through the region.
It appears we will see a better chance of precipitation for the start of next week, assuming the ridge doesn’t in fact build stronger as a couple of the models show. The Veteran’s Day’s forecast is for mostly sunny skies, the high near 61. There does appear to be a slight chance of rain that night with a slightly better chance of precipitation Tuesday, especially as you move further north, highs for the start of next week in the upper 50s, lows down around 40.
If you have plans to visit the valley, the Air Stagnation Advisory had been extended, now valid until noon Tuesday as the high pressure, light winds and the surrounding mountains will hold the smoke and other contaminates down at the surface causing poor air quality that could affect individuals with respiratory problems.
Reminder: HWY 101 Detour Planned for Thursday
They should be working on Highway 101, north of the Kilchis River, today from 8am until 4pm. There will be a detour for the northbound traffic set up to use Alderbrook Rd, southbound traffic will still use Highway 101 with no detour. Again, because of bridgework, northbound traffic from Tillamook on Highway 101 can expect a detour around on Alderbrook Rd. Thursday, November 7th, from 8am till 4pm. Other than slowing through the Construction Zone, southbound traffic will not be affected. Use caution in that area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.