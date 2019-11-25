A lot going on, fortunately, the real bad stuff will be to the south, into Southern Oregon, northern California. For us, today, we will continue to see scattered showers moving across to the southeast in the unstable conditions. For now, the snow level is up around 2500-3500’.
The webcam on top of Mt. Hebo shows it has seen a little snow already. We should see fewer showers later this morning but with another disturbance approaching, the activity should increase again this afternoon before becoming a little more scattered again tonight. The snow level lowers to between 2000-2500’ tonight.
Look for a rainy day tomorrow and with the cold air pushing in as the snow level continues to fall, from around 2000’ tomorrow morning down to 1000-1500’ tomorrow afternoon. The temperatures, and the snow levels, drop more after sunset. We will continue to see the rain, and with the temperatures dropping into the 30s, a rain/snow mix is possible.
The snow level will be around 900-1200’ after sunset, but, falling to near 400 by early tomorrow morning just before the sun comes up when we hit the low, down around 32. This means a greater chance of seeing low level snow, but no accumulation is expected. Also, with the winds increasing to northeasterly 14-18 gusting to 30, the windchill will make it feel a lot colder than it is!
Wednesday we will see some scattered showers that start out possibly as snowshowers with a little rain mixed in but the temperatures climb after sunrise and we lose the moisture, so, the activity comes to an end, Wednesday’s high near 45 but still the northeast winds 10-15 gusting to 25 make it feel much cooler. Wednesday night starts the run of below freezing nights, the low this night around 30.
Thanksgiving Day looks sunny, the high near 46, not as breezy, that night, under mostly clear skies, the temperatures drop to around 26. Friday looks similar, highs near 44, lows near 27.
Saturday another front approaches and gives us a chance of showers. Again, timing is everything, initially the snow level will be on the low side, down around 500’, but this system is moving in from the southwest so will be warmer than the previous system. The overnight low Saturday still drops into the upper 20s but by then the showers will be widely scattered so only a slight chance of any snow. Sunday the snow level will have climbed to around 1500-2000’.
We are still coming into a period of higher King Tide and with the swells, Sneaker Waves are definitely a danger and concern, especially at or near the surf zone. Know that logs on the beach are heavy and can weigh hundreds of pounds but, a sneaker wave can lift and roll these logs. Log rolls have proven fatal to some. Stay off the rocks near the ocean as well, including the jetties. Never turn you back on the ocean while at the beach, know that the sneaker wave can knock you down and carry you off into the surf which is very cold and rough. Stay Safe!
