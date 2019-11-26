The storm that we have been forecasting and monitoring is spinning up and could be even stronger than forecasted. In addition to the heavy snow forecasted for the mountain and lowland snows expected, winds in the Cape Blanco are forecasted to be 70-90 with some gusts over 100.
The forecast for us is not as bad though we could see some impacts that will hinder travel, but for the most part, southwest Washington and northwest Oregon will be on the outskirts of this intense storm. So, today we are looking at the rain moving in, the snow level that is at the Coast Range pass levels now, and I have received a report of heavy snow that is sticking across the top of Hwy 6 already, these levels will be falling lower this afternoon as the colder air continues to push in.
Winds have shifted to easterly and are at 8-12 now but will be increasing from the north this evening as the low moves to the south. Winds tonight become northerly 10-15 gusting to 30. Temperatures now, at the airport, is up around 41, but will be falling later this afternoon into the upper 30s, then down to near freezing late tonight into tomorrow morning. This obviously means the snow level will be down around 900’ later this evening, and down to near 200’ early morning. The snow forecast dilemma - will there be any moisture left when the temperatures down here get to near freezing. I think we may see some flurries tonight, but all the accumulating snow will be above 200-300’. Snow totals for this event could range from a trace at the lower levels to around 2-3” at the higher passes.
Tomorrow conditions improve with the dryer northeasterly winds 5-10, so we become mostly sunny tomorrow, the high near 46, then tomorrow night the stronger east winds kick in 10-15 gusting to 20, a low around 28, but the windchill in the teens, and, we do need to watch for patchy ice in the passes.
For Thanksgiving Day, sunny and 44, east winds 10-15 gusting to 25, the high near 44, clear skies that night, lows down to near 26, windchill temperatures still in the teens. Friday looks about the same, highs near 44, lows near 31.
Saturday and Sunday we have another weaker low pressure area that will be moving up the coast from the southwest which gives us a chance of rain over the weekend. The snow level will still be relatively low on Saturday, down around 500’, but the low will be pushing warmer air in so it climbs up to 1000’ Saturday night, then it continues to climb, up to near 1500’ Sunday morning and up to near 4000’ in the afternoon. Monday, we have a chance of showers, the high near 49, lows Saturday near 36, Sunday up to 40.
Warming Center Open
C.A.R.E. is pleased to share that the Tillamook Warming Center will be open November 26, 27, 28, and 29 due to the expected cold temperatures. The center is located at the First Christian Church at 2203 4th Street in Tillamook. The open hours are from 8pm to 7am. Please post this opening and share with anyone you know that could benefit from a safe place to stay tonight.
