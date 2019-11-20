Still some patchy fog out there and likely some frost in the shaded areas and on some windshields still. The high pressure ridge continues to build and will bring in sunny skies and clear cool nights for the next couple days along with some dry easterly winds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. We may also see some early morning frost, especially in the wind protected areas.
The pattern starts to change Saturday as the high pressure ridge weakens and allows a series of systems to bring a more active pattern that would impact our area through the weekend and into the start of next week.
So, Saturday we see increasing clouds as a weakening front approaches from the northwest making some rain likely by Saturday night through Sunday. Monday the models show a strengthening low pressure area moving towards the Pacific Northwest.
The models are not currently agreeing on the track and strength of the low, but there is a chance of rain and breezy conditions at times through the weekend and into the first half of next week. Highs remain in the low 50s and the lows up around 40.
