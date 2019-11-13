High pressure is building in just to the west, which is giving us dry and mild conditions today, along with some easterly winds, and this fair and mild will continue through tonight though the ridge will be moving east.
Tomorrow the high continues to push off to the east ahead of a disturbance moving in from the west so we see increasing clouds along with an increasing chance of rain starting tomorrow evening. A weak front brings in the rain tomorrow night into Friday morning, though it will have some tropical moisture embedded so we could see up to an inch of rain between Thursday and Friday.
A weak ridge moves in Friday afternoon, so the rain activity diminishes then another system moves in but likely crosses to the north of our area. A disclaimer, if the ridge is weaker than forecasted it will allow the front to drop further south and increase our chance of rain Saturday.
After this it looks like the pattern remain active, but the models are still settling on timing and strength of these future systems. High temperatures remain in the upper 50s to low 60s, low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
County Courthouse Press Release Information
The County has received the results of the air testing conducted at the County courthouse by Alpha Environmental Services, Inc. of Beaverton, Oregon.
The air testing results document levels of particulates in office spaces located in the top floor of the County courthouse that are above the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended levels. Particulates can induce eye, nose, and throat irritation and respiratory infections.
The results are inconclusive as to the origin, but County officials have reason to believe the presence of the odor originated from recent roofing repairs. Fumes presumably entered the office spaces through an HVAC system on the roof that services those spaces.
The odor has dissipated, but the particulates remain. In collaboration with the Tillamook Fire District, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, and Alpha Environmental, the County is taking all necessary precautions and following the recommended steps to ensure the courthouse is safe before reopening.
The courthouse will remain closed through Friday, November 15. The continued closure will allow for extensive HVAC and office space cleaning, which began this morning.
The County anticipates reopening the courthouse on Monday, November 18. An update will be released on Friday.
We appreciate the patience and understanding of our employees and citizens while we ensure the courthouse is safe for business.
ODOT, Hwy 101, Northbound Detours again
ODOT will be making repairs to a bridge on Hwy 101 close to Possetti Road. They will be detouring the north traffic only on Alderbrook Loop to allow ODOT crew to complete repairs. The detour will occur on Thursday, 11-07-2019 from 8am to 3:00pm. They appreciate everyone’s cooperation and use of Alderbrook Loop Road.
