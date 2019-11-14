The high pressure ridge is weakening and is move east as a weak, slow-moving front approaches from the west. This means we will see increasing clouds later today with light winds and a high near 58. The rain moves in later tonight giving us maybe ¼” of rain into tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow afternoon we should see some scattered showers behind the front with still a 40% chance of showers tomorrow night and the activity diminishes into Saturday morning.
Speaking of the weekend, high pressure returns, briefly, so Saturday looks dry and mild though is could also give us some patchy morning fog, highs up near 60. Saturday night the clouds will increase ahead of the next front that also starts to give us an increasing chance of rain with rain likely by Sunday morning.
It appears another disturbance will bring in another chance of rain Monday, but the models are varying on the timing and strength of this one. We can expect scattered showers again Tuesday then a ridge of high pressure moves in Wednesday.
Highs continue 55-60, lows 41-46.
Property Tax Questions
I have seen some questions about what to do about paying Property Taxes with the Courthouse Closed and some concerns about being late. As a reminder, the courthouse will remain closed through Friday, November 15. The continued closure will allow for extensive HVAC and office space cleaning. The County anticipates reopening the courthouse on Monday, November 18. An update will be released on Friday. I pulled the following off the County’s Assessment and Taxation Website:
A message from the Tillamook County Assessor/Tax Collector. My most sincere apologies for any inconvenience the closure of the courthouse this week may have caused. This closure is beyond my control but was the right thing to do under these circumstances. The safety of the individuals who work at or have business at the courthouse is our main concern. Until the courthouse reopens to the public, tax payments can be put in the mail, paid online or paid by phone. Our website is: www.co.tillamook.or.us. We will extend the Nov. 15 due date one business day for each business day we cannot be in the courthouse to accept property tax payments. If you have questions regarding your taxes or your values, I encourage you to pay the amount on your statement to ensure you get the discount, then come talk to the appraiser for your area when the courthouse has been cleared and is open again. If a correction is warranted, a refund can be issued. Again, I apologize but this was the best option under these circumstances.
Denise Vandecoevering
Tillamook County Assessor/Tax Collector
PARKING FEE WAIVED AT OREGON STATE PARKS NOV. 29 FOR ANNUAL GREEN FRIDAY EVENT
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites Oregonians to ditch the shopping bags and lace up their hiking boots to celebrate “Green Friday” Nov. 29. OPRD will waive day-use parking fees that day in 25 state parks across Oregon.
“Fall weather brings a different flavor to many state parks and we’re encouraging folks to get outside and explore,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “This is our fifth year celebrating Green Friday and we’re excited to continue the post-holiday tradition.”
Parking is free year-round at almost all state parks; the waiver applies to the 25 parks that charge $5 daily for parking. The waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 29, except at Shore Acres State Park, where it expires at 3 p.m. for the Holiday Lights event that runs Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve. A list of parks that charge the $5 parking fee is available online.
Learn more about Oregon State Parks on oregonstateparks.org.
