The high pressure ridge has shifted eastward ahead of an incoming cold front that will bring cooler temperature and lowering snow levels over the weekend. The, somewhat complex, low pressure area associated with the front is up over coastal northern Canada and had some cold air rotating under the low and getting pushed into the coast behind the front that is currently over southern Vancouver Island moving southeastward and will push in the rain into southwest Washington and northwest Oregon this afternoon and evening.
The front slows as it reaches our area tonight then should be south of the area tomorrow morning then we transition to scattered showers by tomorrow afternoon as the snow level drops to near 2100’. More showers possible tomorrow night, the snow level now around 1800’ A disturbance moves in early Saturday morning and we see rain returning until around noon, then showers in the afternoon that begin to diminish that evening as dry weather settles in Saturday night when the snow level is around 1300’.
Sunday and Monday look mostly sunny, the high near 50, mostly clear nights, the lows near 33. The models that are somewhat mixed, suggest a low pressure area near the coast from the southwest will give us a chance of rain Wednesday. This would also push the snow levels up above 3000’.
Coronavirus Update
There are NO cases in Tillamook County and there are no persons under investigation or being monitored in Tillamook County. There are still 3 positive cases in Oregon.
I have been asked what the BEST thing to use on your hands. I have spoken with several physician who all agree. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
The best source for answers to your questions about COVID-19 is www.healthoregon.org/coroavirus
