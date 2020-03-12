Today is the last in the series of nice days this week with mostly sunny skies, highs near 52. We will see increasing clouds tonight ahead of cooler, wetter weather that pushes in tomorrow morning associated with a developing low pressure area and front to the north that will drop southward during the day, and the snow level falls to around 2500’. The rain continues tomorrow night, the snow level down to around 2200’.
We expect scattered showers Saturday with the snow level dropping from around 1800’ that morning to around 1200’ in the afternoon and 1300’ with fewer showers Saturday night when the snow level could hit 600’.
Sunday on through midweek looks sunny with highs near 52, mostly clear nights, lows near 33.
Coronavirus Update
Oregon Numbers as of 10:am 3/11/20
Persons Under Investigation
Positive 19
Negative 286
Pending 367
Persons Under Monitoring
Currently under Monitoring 220
Completed monitoring without symptoms 328
To keep up on the latest, visit Oregon Health Authority Website:
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/pages/index.aspx
